Traffic accidents One was seriously injured and the other was slightly injured in a bump in Vantaa

February 4, 2022
in World
In Uusimaa In Vantaa, two people were injured in the crash of a van and a car early on Friday. According to the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department, one of the participants was seriously injured and the other slightly.

An alert for a medium-sized road traffic accident on Vihdintie came to the rescue service after five in the morning.

Fintrafficin According to the Helsinki Road Traffic Center, first the entire road and then the second lane were closed to traffic for some time due to the accident. The rescue service was responsible for clearing the road, and police were involved in directing the traffic.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department called On Twitter caution in traffic, there roads are very slippery.


