Tuesday, March 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic accidents | In Saudi Arabia, at least 20 pilgrims died in a bus accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Traffic accidents | In Saudi Arabia, at least 20 pilgrims died in a bus accident

Foreign countries|Traffic accidents

Dozens of people were also injured in the accident.

in Saudi Arabia at least 20 pilgrims have died in a bus accident in the country’s southern Asir province, according to state media. Dozens of people were also injured in the accident.

The pilgrims were on their way to the holy city of Mecca. The accident happened in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Okaz newspaper, there were problems with the brakes of the accident bus, and the bus crashed into the bridge with fatal consequences. The bus overturned in the collision and caught fire.

According to the state television channel, the victims of the accident were from several different countries.

#Traffic #accidents #Saudi #Arabia #pilgrims #died #bus #accident

See also  Nurse 's strike Tays and Oys: Nurse's strike also interrupts emergency care on Wednesday - Patient safety is not realized according to the chief physician
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video: coyote attacked two children and was recorded on security cameras

Video: coyote attacked two children and was recorded on security cameras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result