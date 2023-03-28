Traffic accidents | In Saudi Arabia, at least 20 pilgrims died in a bus accident

Dozens of people were also injured in the accident.

in Saudi Arabia at least 20 pilgrims have died in a bus accident in the country’s southern Asir province, according to state media. Dozens of people were also injured in the accident.

The pilgrims were on their way to the holy city of Mecca. The accident happened in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Okaz newspaper, there were problems with the brakes of the accident bus, and the bus crashed into the bridge with fatal consequences. The bus overturned in the collision and caught fire.

According to the state television channel, the victims of the accident were from several different countries.