Traffic accidents | In Kenya, more than 50 were killed when a truck derailed into a crowd – around 30 were injured

in Kenya more than 50 people were killed after a truck plowed into a crowd and plowed into other vehicles on Friday night. The local authorities of the East African country reported on the disastrous accident.

In addition, more than 30 people were seriously injured and taken to hospital. Among the victims were at least two children, authorities said on Saturday. The number of victims was still feared to rise.

The authorities according to the report, the driver lost control of his truck and collided with eight other vehicles, several motorcycles, and pedestrians and street vendors on the side of the road. The accident happened at a busy intersection in Londian, western Kenya.

The truck is described as driving at a high speed and at full speed, and according to eyewitnesses, the driver also tried to avoid hitting other vehicles before the car plunged into the crowd.

Heavy rain made the rescue work difficult.

President of Kenya William Ruto conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.