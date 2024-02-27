Cars are safer than ever. But many passengers are still seriously injured in traffic accidents. This could get better if airbags and belts adapt to different bodies.

Maximum 30 milliseconds: An airbag in the steering wheel doesn't have much time to reach its full size. Image: Mercedes-Benz AG

LThe debate continued, most car manufacturers even provided mounting holes in the body, it was mandatory in 13 countries, but the Germans initially didn't want the seat belt. Hanno Kühnert, political editor of the FAZ, wrote in an editorial in 1971 in view of 19,000 traffic deaths: “Certainly, it makes no sense to mandate that you wear a seatbelt yourself. But it is high time to start by requiring seat belts for the front seats of motor vehicles.”

In January 1974, the installation requirement also came into force in this country, and the seat belt requirement came shortly afterwards. Half a century later, new cars are equipped with half a dozen airbags on average, and three-point belts and headrests are also a given in the rear seats. During the development of a new model, powerful computers calculate how the body deforms during an impact so that the forces acting on the occupants remain as low as possible.