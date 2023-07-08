Traffic accidents | An intoxicated driver was seriously injured while driving out, drove into a pile of logs

The driver is suspected of being intoxicated and driving at a considerable speed.

Male driver was seriously injured in a drive-by in Joensuu’s Öllölä, the Eastern Finland Police Department informs. The man, born in 1982, was on his way to Tuupovaara at around nine in the morning when the car veered off the road. There was also one passenger on board.

The exit took place on a straight stretch of road. According to the police, the driver is suspected of being intoxicated and driving at a considerable speed.

The car ran off the road and hit the stacked trees on the side of the road. The car flipped over through the roof a couple of times. The driver fell out of the car in the collision and was seriously injured. A man of the same age who was a passenger survived the accident with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to Kuopio University Hospital and the passenger to North Karelia Central Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was damaged in the collision to the point of being unusable.

There was a police patrol, plenty of rescue and first aid units and a medical helicopter at the scene.