Traffic accidents | An extraordinary number of children died in traffic accidents – The expert highlights one reason

Traffic accidents|“You should think about whether an electric scooter is a suitable means of transport for a child at all,” says Liikenneturva’s Juha Valtonen.

23.7. 18:39 | Updated 9:18

Present the year has been dark in terms of traffic accidents: according to preliminary data from Statistics Finland, six children under the age of 15 have already died in traffic this year. For example, in the whole of last year, only one child under the age of 15 died in traffic.

The saddest was June, when four children under the age of 15 died in traffic.

“The last time an equally large number was in October 2015,” says Liikenneturva’s leading expert Juha Valtonen.

All in all, a total of 72 people have died in road traffic between January and June, according to preliminary data. At the same time last year, there were 69 deaths.

According to the Statistics Finland, the figures will probably still live when the data is specified.

“Show it seems that the good development of traffic safety has stopped”, says Valtonen.

According to him, if this kind of development continues, the number of children killed in traffic accidents could rise to another ten this year.

“The goal is that not a single person dies in traffic, at least not a child,” Valtonen reminds.

Recent ones according to Valtonen, based on the accidents, no specific reason can be deduced for children’s accidents.

However, one rises above the rest: electric scooters, or scooters.

Two of the four accidents in June were related to electric scooters: in Myyrmäki, Vantaa, a car hit three 12-year-olds who were riding the same electric scooter. On Midsummer’s Eve, a 14-year-old boy fell on an electric scooter in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto and later died from his injuries.

“You should think about whether an electric scooter is a suitable means of transport for a child at all,” says Valtonen.

He reminds that adults are always responsible in traffic. “A child is a living warning sign. Even if the child acts against traffic rules, the responsibility for safety is always behind the wheel. This is also emphasized by the Road Traffic Act,” says Valtonen.

In the long run considered, traffic safety has improved significantly in Finland. The number of road traffic deaths has decreased at a fairly steady pace since 2011, when there were still 292 deaths.

“We have to get even better,” Valtonen states.

The long-term goal of traffic safety is vision zero, i.e. no deaths. By 2030, there should be less than a hundred road traffic deaths in Finland.

For example, according to preliminary information, 183 people died in road traffic last year.

Healing according to Valtonen, there would be room, especially in complying with speed limits.

He reminds that driving speed is a significant factor in traffic safety and restrictions are always imposed for a good reason. However, non-compliance is a common and ongoing problem.

“Speeding is usually a bad habit, rarely due to ignorance. It shows that the driver values ​​his own comfort or rush more than compliance with common rules,” says Valtonen.

Correction 24.7. 9:15 a.m.: A 14-year-old boy and not a girl died in the Kaivopuisto electric scooter accident, as was reported earlier in the story.