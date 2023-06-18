The statistics of the Ministry of the Interior regarding the number of traffic accidents that occurred at the state level during the past year revealed that the total number of injuries amounted to 5045, distributed among 454 severe injuries, 2697 medium injuries, and 1894 minor injuries.

The number of traffic accident injuries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 1756, distributed among 133 severe injuries, 1111 moderate injuries, and 512 minor injuries, while the number of traffic accident injuries in Dubai reached 2161, distributed between 136 severe injuries, 1061 medium injuries, and 964 simple injuries.

Traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah caused 320 injuries, distributed among 43 severe injuries, 135 medium injuries, and 142 minor injuries, and in Ajman 166 injuries distributed among 28 severe injuries, 124 medium injuries, and 14 minor injuries. In Umm Al Quwain, there were 46 injuries, distributed among 10 severe, 24 moderate, and 12 minor injuries, and in Ras Al Khaimah, 411 injuries, distributed among 74 severe, 196 medium, and 141 minor injuries, and Fujairah 185 injuries, distributed among 30 severe, 46 medium, and 109 minor injuries.

The statistics showed that the most common causes of traffic accidents that led to injuries on the country’s roads last year were crossing the red light, sudden deviation and excessive speed, not leaving enough distance, negligence and lack of attention, not adhering to the lane and entering the street before making sure it was clear. Being distracted from the road while driving the vehicle in any way whatsoever, and other reasons.

Statistics also showed that some of the causes of accidents that led to injuries include fatigue and drowsiness, driving without a license, lack of appreciation for road users, failure to lock vehicle doors, driving in reverse, malfunction due to cruise control, tire explosion, and others.

The Ministry of the Interior stressed, in its continuous campaigns throughout the year, the importance of adhering to traffic laws and safety standards, and taking caution and attention while driving, to avoid accidents that cause injuries and deaths on the country’s roads.

In a related context, a recent report by the World Health Organization stated that traffic accidents claim the lives of about 1.3 million people annually, and between 20 and 50 million other people suffer non-fatal injuries, noting that many of them suffer from disability as a result of their injuries.

He stated that road traffic injuries cause huge economic losses to individuals, their families and entire countries, and these losses result from the cost of treatment, as well as the lost productivity of people who die or become disabled as a result of their injuries, and family members who are forced to miss work or school to care for the injured. Traffic accidents cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product. The report indicated that injuries resulting from traffic accidents are the main cause of death for children and youth between the ages of five and 29 years.

He pointed out that there is a direct relationship between increasing the average speed and the probability of accidents, and the severity of the consequences. As an example, every 1 km/h increase in average vehicle speed leads to a 4% increase in the risk of a fatal accident, and a 3% increase in the risk of a serious accident.

The risk of death among pedestrians who are head-on is rising rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h).

The risk of the car’s occupants dying when it collides with another car from the side is 85%, at a speed of 65 km/h.

He stated that wearing a helmet correctly can lead to a 42% reduction in the risk of fatal injuries, and another 69% reduction in the risk of head injuries.

The use of a seat belt also reduces the risk of death for the driver and front-seat passengers by 40-50%, and reduces the risk of death and serious injury for rear-seat passengers by 25%. The use of child restraints can reduce deaths by 60%.

The report warned of several types of distraction factors that could cause impaired driving. Distraction caused by the use of mobile phones is a growing concern for road safety.

mobile phones

A recent report by the World Health Organization indicated that drivers who use mobile phones are nearly four times more likely to be involved in accidents than drivers who do not use them. Using a mobile phone while driving slows reflexes (particularly the reaction to applying the brakes, but also the reaction to complying with traffic lights), and makes it difficult for the driver to keep the vehicle in the correct lane and to maintain the correct distances between vehicles.

1756

An injury due to traffic accidents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi last year.

Exceeding a red light, sudden swerving and excessive speed are the main causes of traffic accidents.