Friday, May 12, 2023
Traffic accidents | A motorcyclist died in Siilinjärvi

May 12, 2023
in World Europe
Traffic accidents | A motorcyclist died in Siilinjärvi

Homeland|Traffic accidents

According to preliminary information from the police, the motorcyclist had lost control of his bike during the acceleration situation and fell.

11.5. 21:31

Motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Siilinjärvi on Valtatie 5, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

According to preliminary information from the police, the motorcyclist had lost control of his bike during the acceleration situation and fell. He died at the scene of the accident. There were no other participants in the accident.

A bystander reported the accident to the emergency center on Thursday at 18:20. Traffic was blocked in both directions for a while and returned to normal around 8 p.m.

