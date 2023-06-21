Traffic accidents | A motorcyclist died after hitting a tree in Karjalohja

An approximately 70-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

Motorcyclist crashed into a tree and died in Karjalohja on Wednesday afternoon.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police report on the matter. The accident was noticed by a bystander who arrived at the scene, but did not see the incident.

The motorcyclist was about 70 years old. He died at the scene of the accident.

The police have started investigating the cause of the accident. The police say that they initially suspect that the motorcycle had gone off the road and hit a tree.

The accident happened on Sammatintie between Lohjantaipale and Haudanaho.