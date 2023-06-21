Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic accidents | A motorcyclist died after hitting a tree in Karjalohja

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Traffic accidents | A motorcyclist died after hitting a tree in Karjalohja

Homeland|Traffic accidents

An approximately 70-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

Motorcyclist crashed into a tree and died in Karjalohja on Wednesday afternoon.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police report on the matter. The accident was noticed by a bystander who arrived at the scene, but did not see the incident.

The motorcyclist was about 70 years old. He died at the scene of the accident.

The police have started investigating the cause of the accident. The police say that they initially suspect that the motorcycle had gone off the road and hit a tree.

The accident happened on Sammatintie between Lohjantaipale and Haudanaho.

#Traffic #accidents #motorcyclist #died #hitting #tree #Karjalohja

See also  Janja will be appointed to the Organization of Ibero-American States
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The State Duma pointed to the active intervention of WWF in the affairs of Russia

The State Duma pointed to the active intervention of WWF in the affairs of Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result