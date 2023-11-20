Traffic accidents | A car ran off the road, the rescue unit that was called to the scene ran into a deer in Vantaa

There were no injuries, but the deer died, says the fire marshal on duty.

20.11. 20:57

Vantaa Two accidents happened in Klaukkalantie on Monday evening: first, a car drove off the road and hit a light pole, then the rescue unit called to the scene hit a deer.

However, there were no injuries, says the on-duty fire marshal and fire supervisor of the Central Uusimaa rescue service Aleksi Savolainen.

The passenger car hit the light pole so violently that the light pole broke and the car was scrapped to salvage condition.

Rescue units from Vantaa and Klaukkala were called to the scene. However, the fire truck that left Klaukkala collided with a large deer. There were no personal injuries this time either, but the deer died and the fire engine was damaged to the point of being undriveable.

Tow trucks were ordered for both the passenger car and the fire truck. The dead deer is taken care of by the local game management association.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the cause of the car accident was presumably that the driver had fumbled with the mobile phone navigator while driving.

According to him, the deer crash was influenced by the fact that the accident happened in the dark of the evening.