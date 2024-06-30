Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 18:43

A 39-year-old motorcyclist died after being run over by a Mercedes-Benz car on the night of Friday, 28th, on Rua Leopoldo Miguez, in Cambuci, a neighborhood in the central region of São Paulo. According to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the motorcyclist was traveling in the preferred lane when the 24-year-old Mercedes driver drove into an intersection and hit him.

The Mercedes driver showed no signs of drunkenness when the police arrived at the scene and underwent a breathalyzer test, which came back negative, according to the Public Security Department. He was then taken to the 8th DP (Brás), where he was questioned and released after paying bail of R$10,000.

The motorcyclist’s death was confirmed by a SAMU team at the scene of the accident. The Mercedes driver was not injured. A passenger in the car was injured and taken to the emergency room – there is no information about her health condition.

“The case was registered as negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm while driving a motor vehicle,” says the SSP.