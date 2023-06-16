Most of the victims were senior citizens on their way to a casino. The incident is considered one of the deadliest accidents in recent Canadian history. The Canadian prime minister reacted to the news, as well as the local police chief, who assured that the event would be remembered with “incredible sadness.”

A tragic accident in Canada left more than a dozen people dead and another dozen injured. The incident occurred around 11:40 in the morning (local time) in the province of Manitoba. According to the local newspaper ‘Winnipeg Free Press’Most of the victims were senior citizens on their way to a local casino.

Confirmation of the deaths was given by the head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in that area, Rob Hill. “We have been able to establish that at least 15 people have been confirmed dead as a result of this collision.”, he said at a press conference. In it, he also stressed that this day he would be remembered in the country with “incredible sadness.”

At 11:40 a.m. today, #rcmpmb responded to a mass casualty collision between a semi-trailer & bus. At this time, there are 15 fatalities & 10 people taken to hospital with various injuries. Major Crime Services is investigating & on scene.



The accident occurred when a semi-trailer hit the small bus in which the elderly were traveling. It is not yet known which of the drivers was responsible for the incident. The drivers of both vehicles involved are alive, but neither wanted to blame the other.

The Reuters news agency announced that this event is considered one of the deadliest automobile accidents in the recent history of the North American nation. The lifeless bodies remained at the scene until 3:00 p.m. (local time).

In this capture obtained from a video on social networks, you can see the first specialists who arrived at the scene of the accident. © via Reuters – Portage Online/Mike Blume

Eyewitnesses stated that wheelchairs and walkers could be seen stacked to one side of the tarps that covered the corpses. The bus in which the victims were traveling was completely consumed by flames. The scene was described by others as “really hard to describe”.

“I could see that there were people lying on the ground and people trying to attend to the bodies on the ground,” he said by phone. “I’ve seen collisions before, but not like this one; not of this magnitude,” said Caroline Bleackley, a truck driver who passed through the scene.

Reactions to the accident

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his regret on Twitter at what happened. “The news from Carberry, Manitoba is tragic,” he said. “I send my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today and keep those injured in my thoughts,” he said.

The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.



For her part, the local Manitoba president, Heather Stefanson, stressed that her heart broke when she heard the news of the “tragic accident.” “My sincere condolences to all those who have been involved,” she concluded.

My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry. My most sincere condolences go out to all those involved.



In a similar event, 16 people died last 2018 in Saskatchewan. On that occasion, a truck hit a small bus carrying a youth hockey team. The driver of the cargo-carrying vehicle received an eight-year prison sentence.

