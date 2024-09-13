The number of traffic accident deaths in the Emirate of Fujairah decreased by 83% during the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year.

Traffic statistics, a copy of which was obtained by “Emirates Today”, showed that one person died as a result of traffic accidents during the first half of this year, compared to six deaths during the same period last year.

The statistics showed that the total number of traffic accidents recorded during the first half of this year amounted to 5,947 accidents, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of 92 people, whose injuries ranged from minor to moderate to severe, while last May topped the number of traffic accidents, as it recorded 1,048 accidents and 21 injuries.

January was the month with the lowest number of traffic accidents, with 955 accidents resulting in 11 injuries.

The Fujairah Police General Command seeks to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing road safety, which has led to a reduction in accident rates and traffic fatalities in the emirate.

Fujairah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, stated that it seeks to enhance social responsibility among drivers and members of society, to reduce traffic accidents and achieve the highest levels of safety on the road, adding that traffic campaigns are ongoing through social media and local media, to urge drivers to avoid dangerous behavior, to avoid traffic accidents that result in loss of life and property, in addition to intensifying traffic control patrols to educate and arrest violators, and work to spread the culture of respecting pedestrians’ rights in society, and raising awareness through text messages and social media, and giving awareness lectures.