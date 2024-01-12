Traffic | A taxi and a car got stuck on the light rail tracks on Friday

One car got stuck on the tracks on Kauppamyllintie at half past nine. Because of this, the express tram only runs temporarily in the evening between Keilaniemi and Latokartano.

FOR SPEED LADDER RAILS two cars got stuck again on Friday evening.

One car got stuck on the tracks on Kauppamyllintie at half past ten. Because of this, the express tram only runs temporarily in the evening between Keilaniemi and Latokartano.

It didn't make it all the way to Itäkeskus.

The disturbance was initially estimated to last until around 22:30.

ABOUT CARS the other, which was a taxi, was stuck on the tracks in Viiki at six o'clock.

The taxi was removed from the tracks in twenty minutes.

Even on Wednesday there were two cars on the tracks.

On Monday the car was stuck on the express train tracks in Espoo. Last Saturday on the other hand, a taxi was stuck, which got stuck after driving on the rails for more than half a kilometer.

In reality the number of stuck cars may be even higher, as not all cases are reported, told head of the unit Artturi Lähdetie About city traffic earlier on Friday.

There are twenty or so problematic places.

Some of the stray drives may have happened at the same intersections or junctions, but the car has driven, for example, from a different direction.