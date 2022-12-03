Traffic | A runaway dog ​​messed up rail traffic in Helsinki

A small dog was spotted on the tracks in Helsinki on Saturday. The situation caused disruption to local train traffic.

Runaway a dog messed up local train traffic in Helsinki on Saturday.

A small dog running on the track caused a disturbance to traffic, and the passage of local trains had to be reduced.

Finntraffic’s rail traffic center was told after half past five in the afternoon that there had been no sightings of the dog in the previous half hour. However, the disturbance caused by the dog still affected traffic at that time.

Before seven in the evening, it was reported from the rail traffic center that Lähijunalikken had already returned to schedule and trains were running normally

Perception according to the railway traffic center, the small dog moving on the tracks came from the driver.

There was no information about where the dog had run away from.

The Dog Fair, which is said to be the largest dog event in Finland, will be held this weekend at Pasila Messukeskus. It is not known whether the dog that had an adventure on the track will join the fair.

Be the first to report about the dog Over.