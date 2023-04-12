Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Traffic | A passenger car caught fire on Kehä I

April 12, 2023
Traffic | A passenger car caught fire on Kehä I

No injuries were caused by the fire.

Sedan burned down after four o’clock on Kehä I, near the three-way ramp. The situation is over and traffic is running normally.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Helsinki Rescue Service Kari Ursin according to the car was “in full fire stage” when the rescue unit arrived.

No injuries were caused by the fire.

The car caught fire on the side of eastbound traffic. According to Ursi, two lanes were closed during the extinguishing work.

The owner of the car called a tow truck.

