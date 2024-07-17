Traffic | A man was caught driving without a license for the eighth time this year – According to the police, the phenomenon is common

Transport|Driving without a license was the second most common fined traffic violation last year.

Police stopped a 25-year-old man who was driving without a driver’s license in Riihimäki last Sunday. The police and the man already knew each other: the man has been arrested for driving without a license eight times in the past year, says the police release.

Chief Commissioner of the Helsinki Police by Dennis Pasterstein driving without a driving license is by no means rare, even if someone might suddenly think so. He commented on the matter on a general level and from the perspective of the Helsinki police.

In the light of statistics, driving without a license is the second most common reason for traffic fines, and only speeding is more common as a fineable violation.

Last year, 5,124 fines were handed out in Finland for driving without a license and exactly 4,800 fines for breaking a driving ban. Those fined for driving without a card have never had a driver’s license, while those who violate the driving ban have had their cards temporarily taken away.

In addition, last year, 1,616 drivers were fined because the driver’s license class did not meet the requirements of his driving game.

Pasterstein’s driving without a driving license is a crime that some people easily repeat.

“Often it can happen that it is renewed again and again, five or ten times without getting caught, and then the fines can change to a criminal investigation and court proceedings.”

In other words, there were fewer people driving without a license last year than fined for the violation, as one fined driver received an average of more than one fine.

Driving without a card for the first time is punished with a 20-day fine, and for breaking a driving ban with a 30-day fine. With each renewal, the number of daily fines increases, Pasterstein says.

The daily fines for those who drive without a driving license are not always very large in terms of euros, because among those fined there are more people compared to the population who do not work during the day, Pasterstein says.

Free a good percentage of drivers with a driving license are caught, because the police’s information system constantly scans the registers of cars driving in traffic and warns if the driving ban is violated, says Pasterstein. In addition, you may be caught in connection with traffic stops or automatic surveillance.

According to Pasterstein, those who drive without a driving license can naturally be a danger to other traffic, but the magnitude of the danger is often case-specific.

If the card has been suspended for repeated minor violations, such as talking on the phone while driving, the risk is small compared to if the card is about to expire due to gross drunk driving, says Pasterstein.

“If traffic has been endangered, then the purpose is for the driving style to change before the card is returned.”

Also, a driver who has never had a driver’s license is naturally a dangerous company in traffic.

Although a lot of people drive without a driving license, it is difficult to curb the phenomenon, says Pasterstein. According to him, efforts could be made to at least increase supervision and the feeling of being caught.

“However, they do not necessarily affect the behavior of the habitual criminal,” he states.