Traffic | A lightning strike near the Herttoniemi station confused metro traffic

September 23, 2023
Traffic | A lightning strike near the Herttoniemi station confused metro traffic

The subways are at least ten minutes late.

Flash struck near the Herttoniemi metro station and disrupted metro traffic in Helsinki.

Equipment affecting metro traffic is currently not working in East Helsinki, according to the metro traffic control.

The metros are at least ten minutes late and the metro traffic is partially at a standstill.

According to metro traffic control, it now has a low level of occupancy.

The news is updated.

