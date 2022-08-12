Friday, August 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | A five-vehicle crash occurred on Lahtenväylä, two were injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

Two people have been slightly injured in a five-vehicle accident on Lahdenväylä. The crash has caused inconvenience to traffic going to Lahti.

On Lahtenväylä an accident between five vehicles happened on Friday afternoon on the border between Mäntsälä and Orimattila. The accident has caused inconvenience to traffic in the direction of Lahti.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Päijät-Häme rescue service Mika Tervalan according to the accident, two people were slightly injured and transported to Päijät-Häme Central Hospital for further treatment.

According to Tervala, the accident seems to have consisted of two separate pursuits. The cause of the first crash was not yet known after six o’clock on Friday. The second crash seems to have occurred after the driver of the vehicle saw the previous crash and braked suddenly.

The police are there to investigate the situation.

Transport In the direction of Lahti, it was still partly cloudy after the evening fog on Friday. Tervala says that traffic was diverted to the old Helsinki highway after the accident, but he estimates that one northbound lane will be opened soon.

See also  France | Southern France is suffering from such a bad drought that the use of water has to be regulated

However, according to Tervala, there will still be traffic problems, because it takes time to tow five cars. He estimates that the inconvenience will continue for another half hour to an hour.

#Traffic #fivevehicle #crash #occurred #Lahtenväylä #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The writer Salman Rushdie is attacked during a literary event in New York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.