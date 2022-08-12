Traffic | A five-vehicle crash occurred on Lahtenväylä, two were injured

Two people have been slightly injured in a five-vehicle accident on Lahdenväylä. The crash has caused inconvenience to traffic going to Lahti.

On Lahtenväylä an accident between five vehicles happened on Friday afternoon on the border between Mäntsälä and Orimattila. The accident has caused inconvenience to traffic in the direction of Lahti.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Päijät-Häme rescue service Mika Tervalan according to the accident, two people were slightly injured and transported to Päijät-Häme Central Hospital for further treatment.

According to Tervala, the accident seems to have consisted of two separate pursuits. The cause of the first crash was not yet known after six o’clock on Friday. The second crash seems to have occurred after the driver of the vehicle saw the previous crash and braked suddenly.

The police are there to investigate the situation.

Transport In the direction of Lahti, it was still partly cloudy after the evening fog on Friday. Tervala says that traffic was diverted to the old Helsinki highway after the accident, but he estimates that one northbound lane will be opened soon.

However, according to Tervala, there will still be traffic problems, because it takes time to tow five cars. He estimates that the inconvenience will continue for another half hour to an hour.