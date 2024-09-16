Traffic | A dangerous intersection developed in front of Helsinki’s million tunnel

Transport|Helsinki’s millionth tunnel The Kaisantunneli ends at a dangerous intersection where cars, bicycles and pedestrians collide.

In spring A dangerous intersection has developed in front of the Kaisantunnel, which opened in the center of Helsinki. At the Töölönlahdenkatu end of the tunnel, the entrance has a highway, a crosswalk, a sidewalk and a bicycle path.

At the intersection, buses often have to give way to cyclists coming at high speed from the tunnel or the track. There are a lot of passers-by: 10,000 pedestrians and other active people, on the busiest day even around 13,000.

HS followed the events of the traffic junction during the afternoon rush hour.

At the intersection, there are three sudden braking of a bus or car within a few minutes.

At Elielinaukki bus drivers say that the intersection is a dangerous place. Heikki from Heinone the problem is that cyclists are lulled into their right of way, and because of that, they don’t pay much attention to the surrounding traffic.

“There are dangerous situations in it. Some use the right of way at the risk of their lives. You should remember that it’s better to be alive than to be right.”

The most dangerous impressive electric scooters, which are especially used by food couriers. They go fast and don’t make a lot of noise like mopeds.

One of these makes a dangerous looking pass in the tunnel. Another one almost runs over a pedestrian crossing the bike path from the Railway Station towards Oodi.

A pedestrian is listening to music with an ice cream in his hand, but luckily he notices the driver at the last moment.

The uphill of the Kaisantunnel has to be bumpy from time to time, when the bikes stop to give space to the buses and those coming from behind are about to get in your neck.

There are also a lot of electric scooters on the Kaisantunnel bike path.

The Kaisantunnel bike path goes up to the busy Töölönlahdenkatu, where many pedestrians and buses go to Elielinaukio.

Matt Paso is taking his eight-month-old grandchild for a walk Amos with. Paso, who lives in Hakaniemi, often walks through the Kaisantunnel on foot.

“The tunnel is a great thing, but the crossing is a bit dangerous. Wheels come from many directions. Tourists also go back and forth.”

On the other at the time of inspection, during the morning rush hour, the traffic flows smoothly. There aren’t that many pedestrians on the move, so traffic is more controlled at the intersection.

The tunnel is also receiving praise.

“This is super good. It really makes moving around the city center a lot easier,” someone who travels by bike Meri Nenonen tells.

He does not consider the Töölönlahdenkatu intersection problematic.

“The city is like that. You just have to look closely.”

A few the month-old Kaisantunneli has been popular so far.

The number of bikes in the tunnel has been around 3,000 to 5,000 bikes per day in the weeks of August and September. In everyday life, the numbers have been higher, Helsinki’s urban environment traffic researcher Katja Moilanen tells.

On Kaikokatu in front of the railway station, the number of cyclists has decreased by 40 percent since the opening of the tunnel, which corresponds to approximately 1,000 to 1,500 bicycles per day, depending on the month. The number of bikes on Kaivokatu has probably moved to the tunnel, Moilanen thinks.

On a peak day, more than 7,000 bikes have been spotted in the tunnel. Based on the result, the tunnel reaches among the five busiest observation points in Helsinki. The busiest cycling spot in Helsinki according to the city’s measurements was Oopera, where 9,500 bikes traveled on a peak day.

For example, the busiest automatic counting point in the summer of 2023 was Hesperia Park, where an average of 4,700 bikes passed through on a weekday. Busy routes were also Pitkäsilta, Kaivokatu and Kulosaaren bridge, whose weekday summer bicycle traffic volumes were 4,200, 3,600 and 3,200, respectively.