Wednesday, January 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | A bus that broke down in the middle of Mannerheimintie blocked traffic

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Traffic | A bus that broke down in the middle of Mannerheimintie blocked traffic

The bus, from which the bike had left, blocked the lane at the intersection of Reoholakatu.

Disintegrated a bus blocked Mannerheimintie on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The wheel had come loose from the bus, and the car blocked one lane at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Reoholakatu in Helsinki.

The disturbance started a little before three in the afternoon, announced Finntraffic's Road Traffic Center at 15:44.

Fintraffic announced after half past nine on Wednesday evening that the situation was over.

#Traffic #bus #broke #middle #Mannerheimintie #blocked #traffic

See also  Five people die in protests over death of woman in custody in Iran, says human rights group
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian attack | Russia and Ukraine agree on the exchange of hundreds of prisoners – At the same time, Russia says that it is acting against the Geneva Convention

Russian attack | Russia and Ukraine agree on the exchange of hundreds of prisoners - At the same time, Russia says that it is acting against the Geneva Convention

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result