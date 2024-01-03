Traffic | A bus that broke down in the middle of Mannerheimintie blocked traffic

The bus, from which the bike had left, blocked the lane at the intersection of Reoholakatu.

Disintegrated a bus blocked Mannerheimintie on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The wheel had come loose from the bus, and the car blocked one lane at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Reoholakatu in Helsinki.

The disturbance started a little before three in the afternoon, announced Finntraffic's Road Traffic Center at 15:44.

Fintraffic announced after half past nine on Wednesday evening that the situation was over.