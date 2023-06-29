Thursday, June 29, 2023
Traffic | A bus and a car collided on Kaivokatu

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Traffic | A bus and a car collided on Kaivokatu

Traffic from Kaivokatu in the direction of Kaisaniemi was “completely stopped” for a while.

A bus and a car crashed in the center of Helsinki on Kaivokatu on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Helsinki Police Department, the lanes in the direction of Kaisaniemi were “completely blocked” and traffic was congested. The police advised to avoid driving through Kaivokatu.

Just a few minutes later, however, the police tweeted that traffic was running normally again.

