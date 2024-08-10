Weekend of heavy traffic on roads and highways. For today, Saturday 10 August 2024, and tomorrow, Sunday 11, Viabilità Italia predicts black and red dot with travel in sharp increase from large urban centers throughout Italy to holiday resorts, seaside resorts in the south and mountain resorts in the north and towards the state borders.

The calendar of summer stickers is available on the Anas website (https://www.stradeanas.it/it/esodoestivo) and on the Viabilità Italia website (https://www.poliziadistato.it/articolo/28345). To allow traffic to flow smoothly, Anas (Gruppo Fs Italiane) has increased the commitment of its staff throughout the country and has limited the presence of construction sites until September 3: 906 construction sites have been suspended, 70% of those previously active (1278). The routes affected are, in a southerly direction, the main routes towards holiday resorts, in particular along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and along the border crossings towards France, Slovenia and Croatia, and when exiting urban centres. A significant flow of traffic is also expected in the vicinity of urban centres, especially starting from late Sunday afternoon, in conjunction with weekend returns. The ban on the transit of heavy vehicles is in force today from 4pm to 10pm, tomorrow Saturday 10 August from 8am to 10pm and Sunday 11 August from 7am to 10pm.

Busiest roads and highways

The black dot is expected in particular this morning, while red is expected on Sunday afternoon. The increase in traffic could affect the main tourist routes: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the state roads 106 “Jonica” and 18 “Tirrena Inferiore” in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the state road 131 “Carlo Felice” in Sardinia; the state road 148 Pontina in Lazio, a particularly busy artery which together with the SS7 “Appia” ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 route (SS675 and SS3 bis) which passes through Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north-east with central Italy; the SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 “Adriatica” (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) routes.

In the north, the RA13 and RA14 motorway connections in Friuli-Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the SS36 “del Lago di Como e dello Spluga” in Lombardy, the SS45 “di Val Trebbia” in Liguria, the SS26 “della Valle D’Aosta” and the SS309 “Romea” between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 “di Alemagna” in Veneto. For the situation of immovable construction sites, Anas invites travellers to consult the Summer Exodus page on the stradeanas.it website (link https://www.stradeanas.it/it/esodoestivo) before leaving. Anas has approximately 2,500 resources on shifts, consisting of technical and operational staff, in addition to the staff of the Territorial Operations Rooms and the National Situation Room who ensure real-time traffic monitoring 24 hours a day.