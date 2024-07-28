The real women who “stay at home supported by their husbands”, who cook for them without complaint, who are at home in that role of sacrificed, self-sacrificing, dedicated to the care of their children, their husband, the house, are NOT on Instagram, or on TikTok telling how self-sacrificing, or caring they are. They don’t cook with makeup and jewelry, they don’t have spotless kitchens, of course they don’t make butter, and they usually buy packaged broth, which is more practical and has a sufficient quality standard. They don’t have the time, or the desire, or the intention, or even the knowledge, to upload their daily chores to social media.

It is the young women who emulate them, those tradwives – which simply means ‘betrayal wives’ – so fashionable right now, the ones we see on social media, especially in the US, who do it. And those, my dears, are a farce. They do not exist, at least not how they would have us believe. Like any other influencer? Maybe. But now let’s get to the one at hand.

This sterile phenomenon is represented here in Spain by Roro, a 22-year-old girl, a total unknown just six months ago and now the object of millions of glances, a candy for brands with her 3,700,000 followers on TikTok and a million on Instagram. She has an agency behind her, Okiko Creatives, as perfectly indicated on her Instagram profile, a high-pitched voice that accompanies her completely produced childish aesthetic and after the fever that has unleashed in recent weeks, both she and the agency that manages her must be right now congratulating themselves that we are talking about her, criticizing her, interviewing her, commenting on her little things: all that is money for her little pocket.

Tradwives, who are also something like “stay-at-home girlfriends” who coined the hashtag #SAHGF (stay-at-home girlfriend), are supposed to be a collective, a trend, a fashion, a new? way of being in the world. A good part of them are generation Z, and late millennials, and their particularity is that they are very present on TikTok where everything they explain to us is basically a lie. They say, ‘I stay at home and my partner supports me and I only have to take care of what the usual housewives take care of’ and they don’t say that by explaining ‘how I stay at home and how I cook (we will now go into why cooking is the star of this type of digital behavior) I can make a lot of money and be financially independent because what I do is actually a job. In fact, here I am, commercializing all these videos that you see through a company that contacted me and that manages all this effort of mine.

Roro, the young woman who is being interviewed as if everything were true, works very hard, has a script for her videos, and takes about three days to finish and upload each of her productions that we then see on her social networks, as if she had done the thing in the time it takes to boil an egg. How do I know? Well, because, against all odds, she herself told Juan Ramón Lucas, in the podcast that this journalist has been launched under the name of Sr Wolf.

There, Lucas asks her serious questions about submission and such, and she answers him even more seriously with her little voice (a topic she also expands on, telling us that she knows that Mormon communities educate their daughters to have that girlish voice to please men, but that she, she feels, has that voice naturally).

If you listen to her in the interviews she’s giving, it’s clear to you that what she does is a damn good job. And if you watch her videos, it’s also clear to you that:

It has a huge budget to produce its content. Nobody in a normal house has such a well-equipped kitchen: it has utensils that the entire El Comidista team didn’t even know existed.

He doesn’t give a stitch without a thread. He knows that the first seconds are crucial for his great friend algorithm.

She has a production team behind her. And both she and he know perfectly well the clear and forceful message that she must give while kneading the bread with which she is going to make a sandwich for her boyfriend.

She doesn’t give a damn about everything that is criticized about her, about everything that is said about her and her boyfriend Pablo because the little eyes behind her big glasses don’t have pupils but dollar signs.

There’s no way he makes feta cheese at home

Roro, like so many other tradwives who cook, shows us their domestic work, explains their routines, assures us that they are housewives, they are working and are financially independent and some are about to go public. And how curious that almost all of them use cooking as the main material of their shared digital lives. I called Mikel López Iturriaga, the head of El Comidista to explain why.

“It is normal for them to cook because in this kind of fantasy of the traditional wife, the kitchen is an important part. They use it symbolically, they don’t make recipes, they make dishes that they don’t explain, they cook things and follow a trend that works very well: I do it from scratch, from minute one, I knead the bread, I make the cheese, the butter, etc. They do everything from the beginning, so that you can see how much effort they have put into it.” No packaged broth like us, women with professional lives who think we are so fulfilled, no giving the beloved husband water for dinner or asking him to cook, because you are exhausted. “In a world in which nobody does anything anymore and everything is bought ready to use or consume, people are fascinated by these manual challenges,” Mikel tells me. As I said, not a stitch without a thread. More than a conversational ideology, I insist on the ideology of plin, box.

Another thing that Roro, and by extension all of her group, masters is storytelling, fine-tuned to what works. “She is part of a content creator agency, behind her there are people who know very well what works on the networks,” says Iturriaga, who of course has a favorite video of this young woman. “It is the one of the “picoteo” for Pablo’s friends who are going to watch the Euro Cup final. She makes some meat croquettes, others with ham, some crumbs with bread made by her, some pita breads also made by her filled with fried squid and homemade all i oli, a potato omelette (poached for two hours!) with parmesan, sobrasada and honey, and some homemade Filipinos from start to finish. It’s something that would take you a FULL DAY of work (not just for the preparation, but for the purchase and cleaning of all the used utensils and the kitchen after such a circus), but she tells it like someone who improvises some appetizers in a little while before the game.” Obviously, no one believes the dishes, “they are very fake cooking videos. She has one with feta cheese. AND SHE MAKES IT,” Mikel emphasizes.

So, if everything is so unbelievable, if she herself claims that she has a script, that she is not trying to indoctrinate, that what she wants is to be allowed to live her life, what is the problem? Well, NONE, as long as you don’t believe them. And it is clear that these girls work at home a lot of time even though both they and the agencies that hire them and the brands that sponsor them are trying to make it seem that they don’t. That they may be earning much more money than the husbands they claim to serve, and that the message they send to men whose fantasy is that type of woman is dangerous and perverse and harmful and cruel if they take it literally.

Between those American women who baked the cutest cakes in their gorgeous middle-class kitchens in the 1950s, those with the unnamed malaise that Betty Friedan brought to light, and these young women who supposedly want to go backwards in order to be happier, there is a big difference: those were real and these were NOT. Those made cakes, these make very well thought-out videos so that the networks eat them with potatoes and the algorithm positions them well. Those resigned themselves, sometimes they got bored and sometimes they told their neighbors about their malaise. These have a clear format, they have intellectualized it, they collaborate with makeup brands (such as Benefit, with which Roro collaborates, which by the way, does a lot of traditional and “homemade” cooking, but has accepted the collaboration with the Argal Bonnatur cooked ham brand), they go straight to the jugular of consumers, young men (and I do not doubt many incels) of the networks: they have touched a hot fiber, “they have created a fantastic character totally out of touch with reality that fits the desires of that young male audience that exists,” Mikel points out. Also, another thing, in a 2021 study by Stanford University on how users behave on the network, this devastating conclusion was reached: the content that most quickly becomes a trend and goes viral at high speed is that which breaks people’s cultural values. And that is where this new wave of feminism comes in.

Finally, I leave you with a parody video of Roro, which I think is just what we need to take all the weight off this absurd and false trend of tradwives.

and with two brilliant literary recommendations if you want to delve deeper into the subject: Diary of a Mad Housewife, by Sue Kaufman. Written with sharp teeth, it is a cruelly lucid, accurate, funny and even modern novel. It was adapted to film in 1970 by Eleanor and Frank Perry. And The Ladies’ Room, by Marilyn French, a novel that caused a scandal in the sixties, and that was rabidly modern then and is now.

We can also see Carmen Maura again, a submissive woman who rebels completely, in that founding film by Almodóvar, What Have I Done to Deserve This?

