Who knows how he gets along with social networks Senator Lavinia Mennuni of Fratelli d'Italia, godmother of last year's last trashy outburst, the one about motherhood that needs to become cool. Malino, one might say, otherwise he would know that overseas there already exists a group of young and very young influencers who dedicate themselves to telling how fantastic, exciting and also aesthetically pleasing the life of mothers is. It's stay at home mumstay-at-home moms, the evolution of stay at home girlfriend, the girlfriends who stay at home. Finding them is quite simple, just follow the hashtag #tradwife, which stands for traditional wife. At first glance they seem like a parody. They are young, pretty, always perfectly made up even if with neutral colors and with long, curlicue hair, absolutely fashionable even when they knead bread for the whole family and give advice that seems to come from another century like «six tricks to conquer a man who will take care of you.” They recommend not only cooking with joy for the whole family, but also doing it while dressed well. They share motivational phrases such as “we were not created to work five days a week outside the home, but seven days a week inside the home” and so on.

It is not a parody of the American housewife of the 1950s, but a poignant melancholy for the so-called “traditional values”. But what's behind the online trend known as tradwifery? «It is a movement that is partly aesthetic and partly ideological, which encourages women to embrace apparently feminine characteristics such as chastity and submission and to trade feminist emancipation for a patriarchal vision of gender norms» explain the researchers of Political Research Associateswho dedicated an essay to the topic.

Being a tradwife can also mean being a fundamentalist Christian and accepting that women should not work, should not have the right to vote and should submit completely to their husbands and their faith and live a happy life as a housewife. Born as an online movement around the 2016 elections and the rise of the Alt Right, the first generation of tradwives, dominated by housewives and Millennial mothers, has an audience of tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok. It is a movement based on social media, defined by contemporary marketing strategies, one could say a sort of Chiara Ferragni who however she doesn't think of herself as free, but as a mother and wife. How can they appeal to Generation Z, those born after 1996, who are statistically more progressive and less attentive to fixed gender roles than most of the generations that preceded them? It's a niche, tending to be far-right, that racks up tens of thousands of views on TikTok and lip-synches or dances to rap music while quoting the Bible and pondering the modest – but cute – clothes they'll wear when they get married.

While much of the research on the far right has focused on the radicalization of young people into white supremacist and white nationalist groups, there is much less attention to the process of radicalization of modern teenage girls. «Not only is this ideology becoming increasingly widespread among younger, right-wing female audiences, but it is also integrating into the Internet culture of Generation Z, taking on current cultural trends, political opinions and gender concepts – explain the researchers of Political Research Associates –. Tradwifery is a complicated movement, trapped in a difficult history of patriarchal religiosity, racism and misogyny, but aspiring tradwives work to simplify it and convey tradwife ideology into entertaining music videos, easily digestible by their followers in 30 seconds or less.” Better not to tell Senator Mennuni, lest a trashy outing could turn into a new trend, perhaps with a made in Italy sauce.