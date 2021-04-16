ofBerkan Cakir shut down

The next traditional company has to close in Stuttgart. After almost 90 years, the gold button closes. But the pandemic alone is not to blame, says the boss.

Stuttgart – It’s over after almost 90 years. The gold button in the state capital Stuttgart closes its doors. The small shop in the old orphanage at Karlsplatz was known for the elegant bridal jewelry, for earrings, bracelets, hairpins and rings that were decorated with crystals, scarves and other fabrics. The corona virus in Baden-Württemberg has now brought the traditional business to its knees. Elena Braun ran the shop for the past eight years. As she says to BW24 *, it has to Stuttgart do not close traditional business just because of the pandemic.

The retail trade in the state capital Stuttgart (BW24 * reported) is particularly affected by the corona pandemic. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.