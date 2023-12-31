Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 7:18

The São Silvestre International Race reaches its 98th edition this Sunday (31), with around 35 thousand participants, including amateurs and professionals. As usual, the race takes place on the last day of the year and, following a global trend of major races in the sport, in the morning since 2012. The majority of runners are male. In total, there are 21,553 men and 12,811 women.

In relation to origin, the capital of São Paulo is the one with the highest concentration of participants, with a total of 11,259. Next, they appear on the list of the five cities with the highest number of registrants: Rio de Janeiro, Guarulhos, Santo André and Campinas, with 1,036, 616, 550 and 543, respectively.

Among the favorite Brazilian competitors are Fábio de Jesus Correia, who, this year, won the Rio de Janeiro International Half Marathon and also the Pampulha International Tour; Ederson Vilella, champion of the Curitiba International Marathon, also this year, and the Pampulha International Marathon, in 2019; Giovane dos Santos, who was six times champion of the Volta da Pampulha and winner of the Guarulhos International Half Marathon, in 2021; Sávio Rodrigues, third place in the Pampulha International Tour, in 2023, and fourth in the Dez Milhas Garoto, 2023; and the 2006 champion, Franck Caldeira from Minas Gerais.

In the women's category, the bets for the podium are: Larissa Quintão, runner-up in the 2023 São Paulo International Half Marathon; Kleidiane Barbosa, runner-up in the 2023 Volta Internacional da Pampulha and fifth place in the Rio de Janeiro International Half Marathon; Mirela Andrade, top-10 in the 97th São Silvestre Race, and Jéssica Soares, also top-10 in the last edition.

Once again, African athletics athletes are Brazil's main opponents in São Silvestre. The highlights of this edition are Ugandan Moses Kibet, winner of the Rio de Janeiro International Half Marathon and the 2nd Guarulhos Half Marathon, both this year; the Kenyans Vestus Cheboi Chemjor, champion of the São Paulo International Marathon and the Porto Alegre International Marathon, also in 2023, Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh, silver medalist at the Rotterdam Marathon, this year, and who won the Melbourne and Abu Dhabi marathons in 2022; Emnanuel Bor, champion of the Langueux International Race, in France, and winner of the Hyundai Half Marathon, in Portugal, both in 2023; Kosgei Nicolas Kipitoo who came 4th in the Kigai Half Marathon, in Rwanda, and champion of the Tribuna da Santos (2019).

Reuben Longoshiwa, standout from the new generation; Tanzanian Josephat Joshua Gisemo, champion of the Nagai half marathon in Japan and the Zanzibar half marathon in Tanzania; and Bolivian Hector Flores, third in the 2021 São Silvestre.

In the female category, the names that stand out in this edition are Kenyan Catherine Reline, current champion of São Silvestre; Viola Jelagat Kosgei, winner of the Rio de Janeiro International Half Marathon and this year's Pampulha International Tour; Sheila Chelangat, who won the national championship in cross country from Kenya in 2020 and 2021; Vivian Jelagat, winner of the Integração Campinas Race, in 2023; and Faridah Jepchirchir, most recent winner of the Curitiba International Marathon.

Also in the running are Ethiopians Yimer Wude, two-time champion of the competition (2014 and 2015) and runner-up last year; and Aberash Kabeda, runner-up in this year's Milan Half Marathon.

Route and structure

The current route, 15 kilometers long, was consolidated after several changes, which accompanied the city's transformations. In its history, the route has taken 12 forms, in addition to having had 18 different distances.

Currently, the runners start from Avenida Paulista, at Rua Augusta, and pass through places such as Avenida Ipiranga, Largo do Arouche, Praça da República, Avenida São João and complete the circuit at Fundação Cásper Líbero, also on Avenida Paulista. Firstly, they face a lot of descent, and, halfway through, alternating climbs and descents.

The megastructure set up to serve the runners includes the distribution of 500,000 cups of water, 35,000 snacks for athletes, 5,000 guardrails, 1,100 traffic cones, 1,100 traffic easels and 4,000 people involved in the organization, who perform various functions, from monitors to the production team. 200 health professionals and 75 rescue firefighters were also appointed.

The first to start are the athletes in the wheelchair category, at 7:25 am. Then, at 7:40 am, it's the female elite's turn. Then, at 8:05 am, the elite male athletes leave, followed by the other runners, including the amateurs from the general peloton.