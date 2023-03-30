Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Ramadan experiences in Abu Dhabi are a favorite destination for enjoying the evenings of the holy month in an atmosphere full of artistic inspiration and the fragrant culture and authentic heritage. These activities range from storytelling, listening to a storyteller under the stars, musical sessions and evenings, and cultural workshops, to Ramadan arcades and traditional markets. The following are selections from these Ramadan experiences.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi will host 3 cultural activities over 3 evenings as part of the “Manama” series, which celebrates traditional architecture in the region based on the use of sustainable building forms to maintain a moderate temperature inside. The evenings include two lectures on the rich history and heritage of architecture in the UAE and a show “Between a Feather and Water”. The Louvre Abu Dhabi witnesses amazing light shows that can be seen from the walkway, and iconic images of Emirati heritage appear on the surfaces of the waterfront, with displays of activities and cultural traditions from desert and sea trips and landscapes to architectural monuments and pictures of the capital’s community and their way of life.

“Salt Camp” invites art lovers and tasting delicacies to discover a unique journey at the Louvre Abu Dhabi through its “Art Leaving the Frame” event, which presents a world of three-dimensional art that allows the work of classic artists to be viewed with a new vision. And on a high stage in the sand, the “Salt Camp” hosts a program of live performances from the players of lightness to the players of the oud.

From March 31 to April 3, Qasr Al Hosn welcomes visitors to the historic Al Hosn area, with a diverse program of traditional Ramadan experiences, including entertainment events, live performances, and food stands. On the first and second days, the area between Qasr Al Hosn and the House of Craftsmen will be reserved for women only, while the rest of the fort areas will be open to all.

From the 6th to the 16th of April, the “Rawaq Ramadan” in Manarat Al Saadiyat invites its visitors to revive Ramadan cultural traditions in a contemporary atmosphere through an impressive range of cultural, social and entertainment activities and events, such as games, workshops, dialogues, artistic performances and many more.

Al Ain welcomes everyone until April 11 to enjoy the “Ramadan in Hafeet” event, which is inspired by the atmosphere of Al Ain and the authentic Emirati culture, and to spend the sweetest moments with family and friends in the evenings of the holy month. The event, which takes place over the course of 3 weeks in the Green Mubazzarah Park at the foot of Jebel Hafeet, includes a rich program of entertainment, cultural and artistic activities, shopping and culinary experiences, and live music performances. Visitors can enjoy an exclusive experience of eating delicious food in the “Ramadan session” on an elevated platform.

Ramadan nights return to Al Ain Oasis until April 15th, hosting a series of cultural activities, culinary experiences and family entertainment, in addition to a special broadcast “Live from the Oasis” of the well-known TV program “The Badge”, which is broadcast on Abu Dhabi and Emirates channels. Ramadan dialogues will be held at the Al Ain Palace Museum from April 13 to 15, and the program will witness discussion sessions at the Al Ain Palace Museum on topics of science and faith, which will be presented by scholars accredited by the Ministry of Awqaf, or guests of His Highness the President of the State, or Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences.

Harees Ramadan is served at Al Ain Palace Museum on Fridays only, 24 and 31 March, and 7 and 14 April. its ingredients and how to prepare it.

The “Ainawiya Narratives” event will be presented at Al-Jahili Fort on April 11. It is a storytelling experience that brings together experts, historians and individuals from the community to retrieve the stories that tell the history of Al-Ain and the memories of its community. This evening will focus on Jebel Hafeet and its surroundings.

On the 3rd and 11th of April, the Ramadan program will host live musical evenings inspired by the spirituality of the holy month, and the melodies of authentic oriental music, through performances of the oud, qanun, violin and flute.

It will host a musical variety program until April 21, with tarab sessions by Emirati and Gulf artists, which revive the heritage of these sessions in the nineties and early twenty-first century.

The Fendi brand is launching its first branded majlis in the UAE at Tashas Al Bateen Restaurant, which provides an ideal destination for families and friends to meet during the month of Ramadan.

From the 7th to the 20th of April, Charlotte Tilbury welcomes guests to spend the most beautiful times during the nights of Ramadan in the first majlis bearing its brand in the region, which is hosted by the “Society Café” in Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The Majlis provides a luxurious space to spend authentic Ramadan evenings, with a selected menu of food and drinks, as well as lessons to teach the secrets of using cosmetics given by an international expert. Diptyque will host visitors at “Ether” Café, from April 6th until the end of Ramadan, reflecting the unique atmosphere.