President Biden will pardon two North Carolina turkeys this afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. The day when God is thanked in the United States and Canada for this year’s harvest is also the day when traditionally a lot of turkey is eaten.

Pardon, then, for two turkeys who ‘did nothing wrong’, an American journalist added eloquently. Thanksgiving includes a ceremony with turkeys that are allowed to stay in a luxury hotel room in Washington, only to be spared by the US president at a press conference.

Two birds from North Carolina are lucky this year. They are the winners of regional pre-selections. Their names are still secret, which is also part of the event. American media are preparing for a sunny party at the White House. After their presidential pardons, both animals will go to the University of North Carolina, where they will be allowed to grow old.

Yet there is more and more to do around the turkey ceremony. This mainly concerns the living conditions of many American turkeys.

The History of the Turkey Ceremony

Independent US state radio NPR delved into the history of the bizarre grace phenomenon, noting that — while some recent presidents have claimed the tradition goes back much further — it really wasn’t until 1963 that a turkey received a presidential grace. The 20-kilogram animal was presented to President John F. Kennedy in front of the baking oven. “We just let it grow,” he concluded. See also The sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew will not be shelved

Before and after, presidents were supposed to eat the donated turkey with their families, because the generous donor, the National Federation of Turkey Farmers, wanted to promote the consumption of the birds. The role of the federation is being viewed more and more critically, because the organization annually donates tons to the major political parties in the United States. The goal: more benevolence for the wishes of the industry. Last year, 140,000 was spent on lobbying the federal government for extra financial support due to corona.

Reagan

John F. Kennedy let his turkey live, but would never have uttered the word pardon. The first to do so was Ronald Reagan in 1987. According to NPR, he made a joke to divert attention from the Iran-Contra Scandal at the time. During the turkey presentation, the president was asked to pardon two leaders in illegal arms sales to Iran, including Oliver North. Reagan, who had already pledged that year’s turkey to a petting zoo, made a link with the turkey in front of him. Then the grace took on a life of its own. See also Putin: if the West wants to beat us on the battlefield, let it try - THIS IS MONEY

Last year turkey ‘Peanut Butter’ was the lucky one. ©AFP



Short term

Incidentally, the grace is often short-lived for the lucky ones themselves. “Turkeys are bred for the table, not for longevity,” a man who raised presidential turkeys once told CNN. The Humane League, an international non-profit organization dedicated to ending the abuse of animals raised for food, said today that the presidential turkeys’ pardon and freedom stand in stark contrast to the bleak life on the factory farms, where turkeys that are sociable and playful birds by nature turn into aggressive animals due to overcrowding.

The organization lists five reasons why Americans should avoid eating the turkey this year.

1. The animals are on top of each other in factory farms.

2. America still has no federal animal welfare regulations for turkeys.

3. The cruelty to the animals: To prevent them from harming each other – and thereby decreasing in value – turkeys’ beaks would often be trimmed. Sharp claws are also removed.

4. The worryingly large amount of ammonia in the stables due to overcrowding and poor ventilation. See also Ethiopia: UN denounces possible crimes against humanity in Tigray

5. Livestock farming is an important cause of global warming.

In recent years, several American companies are growing by offering a meat-free Thanksgiving. More and more organizations are also adopting turkeys for a long life on an animal-friendly farm. Their life stories are maintained on a dedicated website.

Thanksgiving Day is the national holiday in the United States and Canada on which Heaven (God) is thanked for the good harvest of that year. With “Thanksgiving” comes the turkey ceremony discussed above. It is a party with a short tradition, about which more and more questions have been asked in recent years in the American media. In fact, saving two turkeys’ lives is the PR moment of the mighty American turkey industry, which annually produces 200 million animals for human consumption. Its value to the US economy is estimated at over $24 billion. One in five is consumed during Thanksgiving Day meals.