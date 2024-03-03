“With the passage of time, the bap (rice dish), the banchan (the garrison) and the jang (soy sauce ferments) have become the four fundamental elements in today's Korean cuisine,” chef Jordan Bourke and Korean fashion designer Rejina Pyo write in their book Korean cuisine. The most delicious food is the one that is shared (Grijalbo).

The authors looked for the most deeply-rooted traditions in the roots of the country through those dishes that defined the way of relating and living in the homes. This is how this publication was born, to travel sitting at the table, exploring this culture in small bites, dishes to share, as Korean ways dictate. The recipes in the book, apparently simple, show us how to prepare the famous kimchi in the houses or how, the daily menu is based on a simple, but tasty, bibimbap (rice with something on top), among others.

Kimchi ragout, one of the recipes that can be found in 'Korean Home Cooking. 100 recipes, techniques and tips so you can cook at home like in Korea', by Jina Jung (Editorial Cinco Tintas). Akiko Ida

There is a word that defines traditional Korean cuisine: hansik. But the term has a greater depth and is the way to refer to the country's philosophy of life: its way of taking care of itself, of taking healthy, low-fat eating seriously. Hence, when you look at this book of Korean Cuisine or open the recent publication of Korean Homemade Cuisine (Cinco Tintas publishing house), by Jina Jung, you are surprised when you discover that there are some dishes that could well have been taken from traditional Spanish recipes. Read: grilled mackerel, porridge with rice, sautéed green beans, fritter dough… Obviously, nothing is what it seems. The ingredients coincide, but the preparations differ in nuances such as the incorporation of chili peppers, the use of rice flour or the passion for fermented vegetables. In this book, the author adapts the family recipe book to a pantry close to any reader, suggesting “new ingredients, easy to find in specialized stores.”

Spicy beef soup with vegetables, one of the recipes that can be found in 'Korean Home Cooking. 100 recipes, techniques and tips so you can cook at home like in Korea', by Jina Jung (Editorial Cinco Tintas). Akiko Ida

Each recipe is steeped in experiences: “My grandmother and my mother transmitted Korean culinary culture to me. I still remember when, as a child, in Korea, the living room was filled with cabbage mounds once a year to prepare the kimchi with the family, or the trays of chili peppers drying in the sun,” says the author.

The book is well edited, with suggestive photographs and a proposal of recipes faithful to its subtitle “so you can cook at home like in Korea”: gimbap of kimchi (Korean sushi), tteokbokki tteok (dough of rice, wheat and potato starch that is made into rolls, cooked and serves as a base for dozens of preparations), hotteok (stuffed Korean crepes) and some suggestions for making local-style food at home, such as ssambap: a banquet of vegetable and meat dishes to fill a table, which are eaten by rolling the different preparations in lettuce leaves and accompanied by the very spicy sauce of ssamjang.

More information

In Korea, the act of eating involves abundance and variety. A table in Korea is a feast of miniature preparations (like tapas), highly seasoned foods, sharp and hurtful due to excess spiciness, where at times they show us their Japanese roots and at other times, their ways of cooking in the Chinese style; However, Korean cuisine has its own aromas (fermented vegetables) and techniques (such as some of its meats bathed in broths). It is a healthy and balanced cuisine, where rice is never lacking, where vegetables are mostly used and where the greatest pleasure in eating lies in sharing.

Interior of the book 'Illustrated Korean cuisine' (Col&Col Ediciones). Luna Kyung (author) and AhnJi (illus

We discovered this way of eating graphically in two of the illustrated books that you can find in bookstores: Illustrated Korean cuisine (Col&col) and Korean flavors (Youth Publishing House). The first is a delightful little book full of ideas to understand and delve into the country's gastronomic culture. The traditional recipe book told step by step with wonderful illustrations, sprinkled with anecdotes and curiosities. The second, the comic Korean flavors, could be the first recipe book for those who want to get into the kitchen and start making their first steps. It is illustrated in such a way that it looks like a storyboard culinary with which you can prepare recipes such as fried tofu, steamed Asian eggplant or beef stew. kimchi, to cite a few examples. All this with that beautifully drawn step by step in which the author, the illustrator Robi Ha, allows herself to fill herself with jokes about how to live and eat in Korea, anecdotes about customs and advice on how to enjoy each recipe: “In Korea everything is extreme. Extremely spicy or hot.”

Image of the interior of 'Flavors of Korea', by Robin Ha (Editorial Juventud).

Sara Cucala is a writer, creator and journalist specialized in gastronomy. The creator of one of the first gastronomy and travel blogs, she has written numerous books, coordinated the culinary content of TVE's afternoon magazine and directed several films and documentaries. She is founder and co-owner of the gastronomic bookstore and cooking school A Punto.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and x.