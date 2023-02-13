Yes! Hooray: the recipe for the bread pudding with caramel sauce from episode three, which looks so good, is now also online! Okay, wait, take a step back. This is about the Netflix series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (2023). And about Japanese internet chef Namiko Hirasawa Chen, who lives in San Francisco. I know her from Instagram, where she shares her family life in addition to her recipes, with her husband, two children, dog Miso and the holidays to Japan, among others. Now Namiko and her team have the whole Makanaiseries and write down exactly what is eaten in each scene.

The series, from top Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, is about two sixteen-year-old girls from northern Japan who go to modern-day Kyoto to become maiko (apprentice geisha). One, Sumire, turns out to be a natural, while the other, Kiyo, fumbles through dance lessons and then discovers that what she loves most is cooking, for the entire house of aspiring maikos.

Real classics

All the traditional Japanese dishes she makes are lovingly and mouth-wateringly portrayed. And now Namiko, who earns her money from her Japanese recipe website, has Just One Cookbook, the recipes of almost all those dishes have been collected together. There are more than thirty: from the warm, baked sweet potatoes the girls eat in the first episode, on the bus to Kyoto, to the artfully sliced ​​white bread and egg salad that Kiyo makes for Sumire when he becomes maiko in the last episode – the bread crustless and in small pieces so that Sumire can eat it without ruining her lipstick.

There are real classics in the recipes, which are freely accessible on Just One Cookbook. Umeboshi for example, the sun-dried salted plums that Kiyo so sweetly encourages in the series. Or oyako don: a bowl of rice with fried chicken and egg (oyako means parent and child, and it always reminds me of Paul Simon’s song Mother and Child Reunion, which is said to be named after an American-Chinese dish). Kiyo also makes the perfect tempura, fried vegetables in a dough jacket (the secret: ice-cold batter) and fried eggplants in a dashi (broth)-soy sauce, a dish that makes grown men cry.

And so that bread pudding, which looks like the mother of all bread puddings. Kiyo makes it when one of the girls (rather un-Japanese) wants to have bread for breakfast and there is only one slice left. At least: one huge cut. Japanese white bread (shokupanlisten)) is a slightly sweet cloud of brioche-like bread, often baked in the shape of a brick, and such a loaf usually produces eight gigantic, springy slices two to three centimeters thick. The measly slices of bread that we are used to in the Netherlands are nothing compared to this.

In episode three, Kiyo cuts the bread into chunks and puts it in a kind of custard custard in the oven, then pours dark caramel sauce over it. And now I want that too. But how? Namiko figured it out exactly. Extra handy: she also gives a recipe for shokupan, for those who don’t have a Japanese bakery nearby.