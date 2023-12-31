DOn the last day of the traditional cider bar “Zur Stalburg”, the regular guests and the employees had imagined something different: drinking another pint in the restaurant, thinking together about the many cider-filled evenings and saying a wistful farewell to a place that is in Frankfurt's Nordend and beyond that doesn't exist again. But when the counter and kitchen team arrived to start their shift on Saturday afternoon, they found themselves in front of locked doors: the locks had been changed and the handle on the passage to the neighboring Stalburg Theater had been removed.

When the first guests arrive an hour or two later, they are greeted at the farm gate by a banner that the staff spontaneously spray-painted. “Not even a last day – end of legend,” it says. Reactions range from sad to outraged to stunned. What's happening here is a disgrace, says a man in a hoodie. Some guests turn away disappointed, others continue into the courtyard, which is now lit by a small fire: The employees invite the guests to stand with them around the fire bowl, sit on the veranda and drink at least one cider from the Mug or drink a beer from the bottle.



Silent protest: An employee attaches a poster to the gate to the inner courtyard.

:



Image: Maximilian von Lachner



It quickly becomes clear in the conversations around the campfire that not just any restaurant is closing here. The “Stalburg” has been serving drinks since 1879; the building – a former moated castle – existed long before the surrounding Wilhelminian style district. Because the long-standing Reuter family left the bar unchanged, the “Stalburg” is one of the few remaining Ebbelwei pubs with an authentic interior. There is also a secluded garden shaded by plane trees, where half of the north end meets in summer.

Two and a half years ago, an investor purchased the property, which extends from Glauburgstrasse deep into Karree. New management was appointed and there was a more sophisticated, but still down-to-earth menu. Although there were rumors of financial problems, the restaurant was still well attended. Guests and residents were accordingly surprised when the closure at the end of the year was announced in November. The employees received a letter of termination stating that the company would be shut down. The operating company and owner did not comment on the reasons; They are also not available for inquiries from the FAZ.







“We are shocked and sad”

The fact that guests and staff were locked out before the last evening caused outrage in the garden in front of the “Stalburg”. “We are shocked and sad,” says one employee. Despite being laid off, the team continued to run the business with full commitment. “We know that this is not our store, but we left our hearts here.” Among the guests are many older people who have been coming for decades, says her colleague. People have repeatedly asked why the “Stalburg” is closing and whether there isn’t hope after all. “We’ve been doing grief counseling for five weeks.”

The workforce sought discussions with management and investors several times. Most recently, they asked whether there was a possibility for the company to be taken over by the employees. But there was no response to that either. The thirty-one-year-old finds the communication behavior, which now resulted in the exchange of locks without comment, “blatantly disrespectful, even towards the institution 'Stalburg'”.

A resident wearing a colorfully patterned wool poncho puts the closure in the context of the gentrification of the north end. “There is a lot of grabbing,” she says, referring to investors who wanted to make as much profit as possible from their properties. Residents would be displaced and meeting places like the “Stalburg” would be destroyed.

The performance is about to begin a few meters further in the “Stalburg Theater”. Theater manager Michi Herl is leaning against the counter, you can see how the end of the economy is hurting him. After many years as a regular guest, he was a co-operator of the restaurant himself, but has since retired.







Herl does not want to comment further on the latest events, but says that the building's existence is secured. Although the medieval country estate of the Stalburg patrician family is not a listed building, demolition is ruled out. This was notarized at the time of sale. Gaming operations will also continue. Money is tight, but it has been that way since the theater was founded.