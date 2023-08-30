Traditional foods | Name protection is being applied for for the Yläsavona wall footing

The protection is based on the fact that letu has a reputation as a traditional Upper Savo special delicacy.

For Upper Savoland EU name protection is being applied for wall screed, says Food Agency.

ProAgria Eastern Finland and Eastern Finland’s agricultural and household women are applying for a protected geographical indication.

The purpose of the EU name protection system is to protect agricultural products and foodstuffs as well as alcoholic beverages from misuse and counterfeiting of the established name.