Traditional culture | The robe that Messi received in the final enraged the football crowd – this is what the garment is all about

Hannu Juusola, researcher of the Middle East and Islam at the University of Helsinki, says that the garment placed over Lionel Messi is a very fine robe: “It is associated with celebration, acceptance and respect.”

19.12. 15:25 | Updated 11:51 am

Argentina In the soccer World Cup competitions, which ended with a victory celebration on Sunday, we saw a moment that has confused and angered some of the soccer fans.

The award ceremony saw a situation where the emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated the captain of the world champion team Lionel Messi wrapping a festive robe over this.

Both in social media and in sports articles in the news media, the act has been considered a ruthless PR stunt that should have been left undone. For example, British Published by The Telegraph with the title of the article “A strange robe ruined the finest moment in the history of the World Cup”. Later, the title was changed to be more neutral. From Finnish newspapers, for example Iltalehten according to the host country should not have pushed itself forward at the moment when everything culminates.

Helsinki researcher of the Middle East and Islam at the university Hannu Juusola says the garment is a very fine robe, whose Arabic name is bisht.

“It’s a particularly fine robe, putting it on someone is associated with celebration, acceptance and respect. It’s a normal tribute,” says Juusola.

According to Juusola, the festive situation was further emphasized by the fact that Qatar’s national day was celebrated on Sunday.

“The robe is not only related to Qatar, but broadly to traditional Arab culture,” he says.

It was is it a PR stunt, as has been suspected in many media?

Juusola does not understand what added value such a PR trick would bring. After all, the race had already been brought to Qatar.

“Perhaps it can at most be seen as increasing the connection between Messi and Qatar or reminding Qatar once more. It seems pointless. What else is available in it?” Juusola says.

“And even if it was a PR stunt, there was nothing in it in itself. Kaapuhan was not a symbol of Qatar. It is quite normal related to Arab culture or rather Bedouin cultures [asia].”

According to critics, the representative of a country that tramples on human rights should have remained in the background during this festive moment.

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-thani, put the robe over Messi.

Juusola according to what is worrying is that attention is paid to this issue. If it had been a symbol of a culture other than Arab culture, would it have elicited the same type of reaction.

“I think it’s a relevant question here,” says Juusola.

“The bigger questions are related to organizing the games in Qatar or Qatar’s role in the international sports business.”

Argentina’s victory celebration. Messi had to wear a robe for a while, but then took it off.

Juusola according to Messi wouldn’t even have had the chance to refuse to put on the robe.

“That would have been impolite. It’s meant as a tribute,” says Juusola.

“If in some other country, in another type of culture, a symbol related to the region where the games are held had been offered and refused to accept it, the gesture would have been interpreted more as contempt for the culture than as opposition to politics.”

Juusola says that of course there is no way to know if there was anything other than normal respect involved in the situation.

“If you joined, it won’t add much to the sportswear, because the big questions are really elsewhere. In some of the comments I see related to this issue, the real problem, rather than the sportswear, seems to be that Messi wore an outfit representing Arab culture,” states Juusola.

“This is not the first time that the Games are held in places where there are problems with human rights, and they have not become significant issues. In itself, I see it as good that we are talking about human rights in Qatar and the relationship between sports and corruption, but I hope it doesn’t stop there.”

Correction 22.12. 11:50 a.m.: The name of the Emir of Qatar was misspelled several times in the article. His name is Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.