VRoland Busch has already had virtual press conferences and a general meeting. But with the first capital market day, the CEO of the technology group Siemens, who has been in office since February, made his really big appearance in front of investors. With a changed business model, increased profit targets up to 2025 and a guarantee for rising dividends, Busch has left no impression, at least among investors on the stock exchange – and unlike his predecessor Joe Kaeser, who was ultimately able to convince the markets with his corporate restructuring. In any case, the Dax value weakened Thursday in a positive environment.

The new, 56-year-old Siemens boss has given a clear thrust after the separation of energy technology into Siemens Energy and with the concentration on digital industry, infrastructure, mobility and medical technology. “Our growth engines are digitization, automation and sustainability,” he said. “This is the foundation of our growth strategy in order to grow even more profitably.”

This goes hand in hand with the abandonment of previous business models, which, in the words of the Siemens boss, will lead to a “fundamental transformation” in the business model. Software will play a central role. Instead of the more traditionally oriented product and license business, Siemens is switching to cloud-based business, in which products are offered and controlled from the data cloud. This initially affects the largest and most profitable division of digital industry as a provider of networked production and automation. But this philosophy will be reflected in the other business areas of rail technology (Mobility), building infrastructure (Smart Infrastructure) and listed medical technology (Siemens Healthineers).













The strategy presented by Busch is the consequence of the newly established group of companies, which is no longer the only one facing the well-known competitors General Electric, ABB Rockwell, Tyco or Schneider Electric. Siemens is increasingly penetrating the software sphere.

For this change, Busch likes to use the comparison with Amazon. The American group is not only a mail order company or logistician, but also a provider of cloud services with AWS. And it seems that Busch is looking more at the software company SAP as a role model than at its fallen arch-rival General Electric.

For the Siemens boss, part of the paradigm shift is that the changeover in the company is driven by the customer – no longer by engineers and developers from the company. Siemens wants to expand its position in its markets and gain shares – but above all to gain new customers who have not previously been on the radar; small and medium-sized companies, for example. Busch should be able to do this with the cloud offerings.

If Siemens is currently addressing a global market of 440 billion euros with its activities, “adjacent, highly attractive markets” with a total volume of an additional 120 billion euros are now to be tapped. The entry into digital marketplaces was successful through the acquisition of Supplyframe as an online provider of electronic components. The major acquisition of Varian by Healthineers for 14 billion euros will significantly expand medical technology to include cancer therapy. Corporate customers are to be offered digital transformation services via the Internet of Things.

Not so long ago BioNTech would probably not have been one of the preferred clientele. But now Siemens is even intensifying its young cooperation with the first developer of the corona vaccine. Both sides have agreed to set up new manufacturing facilities for Covid-19 vaccine production – for example in Singapore – with the Marburg plant equipped by Siemens as a model.

More profitability

From the 2021/22 financial year (September 30) to 2025, consolidated sales are expected to grow by 5 to 7 percent annually, more than the market and the previous forecast of 4 to 5 percent. The digital business is expected to be particularly dynamic, currently accounting for around 9 percent of consolidated sales at 5.3 billion euros, but is expected to grow by 10 percent annually until 2025, with significantly increased profitability targeted. Earnings per share should improve annually “in the high single-digit percentage range”, that is by up to almost 10 percent.

The profit target for the automation division Digital Industries shows what role the software with its high returns plays in terms of profitability. That remains unchanged at 17 to 23 percent, although the switch to the new software business model will be a burden over the next few years. By way of comparison: the operating target margin for Smart Infrastructure has been increased slightly to 11 to 16 (previously 10 to 15) percent, and for Mobility to 10 to 13 (9 to 12) percent.

Busch and Thomas are so convinced of their strategy that they have made the promise of a “progressive dividend policy”. Gone are the days when the payout ratio should reach 40 to 60 percent of the annual net income. Instead, the dividend will no longer decrease in future. Conversely, this means that if it is increased for a financial year, the distribution reaches a new base that is no longer reduced. For the first time in decades, the dividend for the 2019/20 corona year fell. The guarantee is unusual, at least for industry, while Allianz and Munich Re have been following this practice for a long time.