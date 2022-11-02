Home page World

Alina Schroeder

A traditional German brewery ceases operations. © Imago

Out after 150 years: The traditional German brewery Bischoff stops producing its beers. The financial resources have been used up.

Kassel/Winnweiler – The sharp rise in energy prices and delivery difficulties are leaving their mark: a traditional brewery has now pulled the ripcord and stopped producing its beers. As the company Bischoff announces, the operation is no longer financially viable.

The private brewery, which is based in Winnweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate, has had financial difficulties for a long time. There were no potential financiers, which is why Bischoff filed for bankruptcy last August, reports the food newspaper.

brewery Bischoff GmbH & Co. KG Seat Winnweiler (Rhineland-Palatinate) founding 1866

After bankruptcy: traditional German brewery stops operating

Financial reserves had been completely used up a few years ago. As stated in a statement, however, “the necessary investments for potential investors were too high.” Therefore, operations of the family business, which had been run for 150 years, were finally discontinued. Final steps, such as cleaning machines, devices, lines and tanks, became loud food newspaper already finished. Now assets would be sold.

The high energy prices and delivery bottlenecks caused by the Ukraine war finally broke the neck of the traditional company, as insolvency administrator Jürgen Erbe der food newspaper said. There were particular difficulties in procuring CO2, which is essential for the production of beers. This has also left its mark on other companies: breweries such as Radeberger and Krombacher already have price increases announced.

The first Bischoff beer was brewed in Winnweiler in 1866. The traditional company was family-run until 2022 and sold various wheat beers, premium Pilsener, Pilsner and non-alcoholic beers. (asc)