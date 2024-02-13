Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

In a bakery in Ludwigshafen, customers are no longer allowed to enjoy their coffee in the store. The reason is the violation of a guideline.

Munich – Restaurants and bakeries must meet certain requirements and guidelines in order to be able to offer food on site. A bakery in Ludwigshafen has now felt this: it does not comply with the Rhineland-Palatinate restaurant regulations.

Violation of regulations: Bakery is only allowed to sell coffee outside the home

It had become problematic in the bakery “Brendels Backwelt” that there were no toilets available for guests. Until now this had not been a problem in the bakery, but now the city of Ludwigshafen has put a stop to the business. Guests are no longer allowed to sit in the bakery; the tables and chairs are secured with barrier tape. Like, among other things rheinpfalz.de writes, guests have no longer been allowed to dine on site since January 11th.

In the Rhineland-Palatinate Restaurant Ordinance, which has been in effect since 1971, states: “The guest toilet facilities must be easily accessible, marked and intended exclusively for guest use. There must be separate toilet rooms for women and men according to gender.” There are also requirements when it comes to the number of toilets. In establishments with bar and dining room areas of up to 50 square meters, one toilet for men and one for women must be offered. Another regulation in Rhineland-Palatinate also hits bakeries hard.

Ban on in-house sales: Operators and customers do not understand the regulations

The couple Jochen and Jasmin Brendel only took over the business in 2019 and feel powerless: “We were completely taken by surprise by the ban. This is damaging to business and cannot be implemented.” There is simply not enough space in the bakery for a toilet: “Then other regulations such as escape and rescue routes would get in the way,” quoted bild.de the master baker. The bakers are said to have been blackballed by other businesses and customers. If the bakery violates the existing requirements, it could face a fine of up to 5,000 euros.

The Brendel bakery also shared the bad news for its customers on Facebook. The users there were as stunned as the owners: “What country do we live in where small and medium-sized companies are constantly confronted with such business-damaging things?” wrote one. “People live nearby, I think you can survive without a toilet for a coffee,” said another user. A customer gave a tip: “Perhaps standing aids are a solution for you, they are not seats.” Bakeries are often even forced to close due to difficult economic conditions. (approx)