Morelia, Michoacan .- Cempasúchil flowers, ancestral foods and drinks from Michoacán, along with all the components of the altar Day of the Dead, will travel to the United States and Canada, to publicize one of the most important festivals of the culture p’urhépecha.

Thanks to the traditional altar that was set up in the Cultural Market of Mexico 2022in the city of Acapulco, the Secretary of Tourism of the State of Michoacán (SECTUR) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico have prepared a promotion strategy for Night of the Dead in the 50 Consulates that Mexico has in the United States, plus those in Canada.

Robert Monroy GarciaSecretary of Tourism of the state, during the event has managed to have a rapprochement not only with the tourism industry, but also with international authorities who are interested in promoting the state riches from Michoacan.

In that sense, the secretary has managed to start a talk with the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, to whom he raised the possibility that the “Warning Alerts” that the USA does are more limited to places where there may be some problem of insecurity and not to the entire state of Michoacán, after coinciding in the affectation that these alerts cause to tourist destinations.

Roberto Monroy, at Mexico’s Tourist Tianguis 2022 / SECTUR Michoacán

This was announced by SECTUR in a press release that was issued after the secretary held rapprochements with key figures in the tourist industryduring the hours prior to the business opening of the forum, which is considered the most important in the tourism sector in Latin America.

In addition to the contact with the Foreign Ministry, he spoke with the ambassadors of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Colombiaespecially what Michoacán can offer in terms of tourism to the citizens of those countries.