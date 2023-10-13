Tradition | The special Finnish traditional food is no longer very well known, although it was once one of the “Seven Tourist Wonders of Finland”

The Ministry of Education and Culture has named 22 new sites to the National List of Living Heritage. One of them is food, says Lemi.

Bridge week, the new items on the National List were announced, says the Finnish Museum Agency. It is an inventory of intangible cultural heritage, which is based on the UNESCO convention. It is possible to further propose objects that have reached the national list of living heritage for UNESCO’s international list of intangible cultural heritage.

For example, sauna tradition has been added to it from Finland, says the Museum Agency’s press release.

Esko Hietaranta prepared a sardine in the restaurant in 2009.

There were 41 applications from different parts of Finland. 22 destinations made it to this year’s list, and the food culture is represented by Lemi’s särä tradition.

“When it’s bad, you can’t afford to eat anything but crack,” it used to be said in the Lemä houses, the living heritage wiki list says.

It is a traditional dish of the South Karelia region, the specialty of which is the wooden bowl in which it is prepared and from which it was also often eaten.

The wiki list says that “a trough carved from cracked birch gave the dish its name and also served as a communal eating vessel”.

A large wooden bowl.

It is also special that the food takes about nine hours to prepare.

In the oven the food to be cooked consists of roast lamb, potato and salt. After the meats are cooked, half-cooked potatoes are added under them. The stewing continues even after this. The deliciousness of the food is due to the slow cooking, as described on the website of Lemi’s home region association.

In addition, according to the association, the flavor comes from the fact that “the potatoes absorb the liquid that drips from the lamb”.

Although today the food may be relatively unknown outside of its birthplace, in the 1970s it was chosen as one of Finland’s seven tourist wonders as the only food. Särä’s popularity declined in the 1990s, when the number of sheep kept decreased.

Tradition is still alive and Lemi believes in the skunk and its attraction, even in relation to tourism.

“For the local community, särä is a key tourist asset, which is cherished with love and respect for traditions”, is described on the website of the home region association.

Sources: The Finnish Museum Agency, Lemi’s local association, Living heritage wiki list.