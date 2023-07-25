FLORENCE, Italy — Tourists recently stood under umbrellas outside Florence’s majestic cathedral, seeking shade. Street vendors offered fans and straw hats. Locals splashed their faces in fountains, seeking relief from yet another heat wave in Europe.

“It feels just like home,” said Alina Magrina, a 64-year-old woman from California, who has also been hit by searing temperatures. “But at home, we go from one air-conditioned space to another.” Walking in the sun in Florence made her chest ache, she said, stopping to buy another fan on the city’s iconic Ponte Vecchio.

Extreme heat has become a summer fixture in many parts of the world, but especially in Europe., a continent defined by its almost unchanging architecture and lifestyle. But although Europe is warming faster than the global average, each year it seems to be particularly caught off guard.

Some experts say governments in Europe have not heeded the alarm bells sounded 20 years ago, when a 2003 heat wave, the continent’s hottest year on record, claimed 70,000 lives, according to some estimates. A newly released report attributed 61,000 deaths in Europe to its high temperatures last summer.

This year threatens to repeat the calamity. In some parts of southern Europe, heat waves started as early as May. A recent heat wave pushed temperatures well above 37 degrees Celsius in Florence, Rome, and parts of Sardinia and Sicily. And another heat wave has gripped parts of Europe in recent days, with record temperatures expected in places like Spain and Greece.

Since 2003, governments across Europe have implemented national adaptation strategies and have regularly issued heat warnings and guidelines. But they have consistently fallen short of emissions goals and have not invested in tangible solutions.

This summer, like every summer, Florence is one of the hottest cities in Italy. In July last year, a month marked by uninterrupted high temperatures, Italy’s Health Ministry estimated a 34 percent increase in deaths in the city.

For nearly two decades, the city has been refurbishing public offices, schools and hospitals, planting more trees and planning more parks in suburban areas. However, Florence, like all of Italy’s historic cities, has struggled to make the city center greener and cooler.

The Mayor, Dario Nardella, mentioned that the city had planted thousands of trees and invested almost a billion euros, or about 1.12 billion dollars, to prevent cars from entering the downtown area, building two new trams to connect the peripheries with the city center. But he added that making changes to the historic center was difficult.

“The national law to protect cultural heritage is an obstacle,” said Nardella. “But so are our cultural identity and our history.”

Experts agree that the changes required for European cities to mitigate the heat are daunting. Roop Singh, senior climate risk adviser at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, noted that every urban building and home needs to be retrofitted to accommodate very high temperatures.

The authorities would have to extend shelters and health services to the poorest and most marginalized people, and reduce the so-called urban heat islands where temperatures are particularly high.

Some scientists in Florence and other places in Italy promote the introduction of cool sidewalks to reduce the temperature of the asphalt and its ability to retain heat.

“It’s not easy to reduce cement in urban areas,” said Marco Morabito, a leading researcher at Italy’s National Research Council.

Mediterranean countries like Greece have started to think about strategies to deal with the situation, but also in those places, many of the efforts are local. The Greek authorities started using reflective paving in the Athens metropolitan area, but the consequences of the 2008 economic crisis prevented the project from being enlarged.

Countries along the Atlantic have taken measures on a smaller scale. In Cascais, Portugal, near Lisbon, the Municipality tried to create a space for water to seep into the ground, and planted native species, which are better adapted to water scarcity, in the streets.

In Paris, the government has launched a program to transform schoolyards into green oases accessible to students and communities. And in Copenhagen, officials are removing parking lots to discourage drivers from driving cars into the city center.

Experts acknowledge that in historic cities, some of the classic strategies to mitigate the heat will not work. Painting roofs white or building them with a heat resistant coating would be hard to imagine in a city like Florence, which limits the materials used to restore buildings in order to preserve the City’s historic character.

Mattheos Santamouris, a senior professor of architecture at the University of New South Wales in Australia and a global expert on smart urban design, said the situation created “terrible discrimination because the first victims of extreme heat are the poor. 90 percent of those who died in 2003 were low-income people.

By: GAIA PIANIGIANI