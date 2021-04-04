A lot of emotion surfaced in the faces of Cartagena, perhaps from being able to listen to those familiar melodies that every Easter they accompany the thirds through the streets. This year, like the previous one, it could not be, but citizens have enjoyed snippets of the week of passion in the streets and churches of the city center.

The Cartagena City Council, LA VERDAD and other institutions have opted to remind us that we are immersed in the greatest week that the city has experienced. For this reason, they have organized concerts, exhibitions and photographic exhibitions in the open air.

Last Wednesday, the church of Santo Domingo vibrated with the most emblematic marches of our Holy Week, which were masterfully performed by the band of Our Lady of La Soledad from the Cartagena deputation of Molinos Marfagones.

“I have not been able to hold back the tears, I have spent the concert remembering our Holy Week, it has been beautiful and very moving,” said Juana María Vidal, who was accompanied to the church by her children Irene and Juan Sánchez.

Shortly before eight o’clock in the afternoon, the start time of this Holy Week show, the 35 musicians gathered on Calle del Aire. All, without exception, were “very happy to be able to play today in front of the audience, since it has been a while since we performed and doing it on a pandemic Holy Wednesday is something very special.”

The president of the Molinos Marfagones music school, Manuel Morales, was chatting with the band’s director, Julián José Morote. Both explained that the bands “are having a hard time with the current health situation, and this afternoon’s concert is a joy for us.” Musicians such as Beatriz Ortega, Mateo Soto, Rocío Berruezo, Javier García, Natalia Sánchez, Juan Rubio, Daniel Sánchez, Guillermo López, Baltasar Sánchez and Julián Pérez Solano felt «very lucky to play in Santo Domingo, because it has been almost a year since they we act ».

Saint John and Jesus imprisoned



For just over an hour the members of the band performed in the temple on Calle Mayor such emblematic themes as the unforgettable march of San Juan, which brings you to memory of the apostle in procession through the streets of Cartagena and also Jesús Prison, a typical march on Holy Wednesday.

Joaquín Ros, Alfonso Pérez Alajarín and Carlos Martínez are three friends who attended the concert and commented that “in the end music is therapy. We loved it because, in addition to being a good band, they are very close to each other and this connection can be seen in their performances ».

Emotion



Crucifixus was the march that opened the concert, a classic of the week of passion that was followed by the pieces Jerusalem, Al cielo con ella, Hosanna in Excelsis and Mektub, the musical piece that accompanies the departure of Jesús Nazareno from the Pescadería every year .

Attendees such as Juan Cegarra, María José Andreu, María José Cegarra, Domingo Bastida, Antonia Barceló, José Javier and Patricia Sánchez and the artists Ángel Maciá, Nieves Ortuño and José Barros applauded at the end of “the success of organizing these concerts that, at least during an hour, they have transferred us to our Holy Week ».

Alfonso Higueras, one of the musicians, made an effort, like all his colleagues, to make the show “unforgettable”, on a day of Holy Wednesday marked by the sadness of not being able to take the parades out onto the streets. With the hope that next year the processions will shine again, the musicians withdrew to applause and congratulations.

The president of the Board of Brotherhoods and Californian older brother, Juan Carlos de la Cerra, accompanied by the Elder Brother of Cristo del Socorro, Manuel Martínez Guillén, commented that “organizing the concert, which has been beautiful, has been a success. A respite for everyone and also for these musical units that are having a hard time due to the pandemic and that today, especially, have moved us.

The writer and director will premiere on April 9, at the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center, in three passes ‘Amor de Madre’, a fiction medium-length film shot in Cartagena. It seeks to raise awareness about gender violence and the proceeds will go to the AVIDA Murcia association. It is produced by Dosmares and Juan Tebar.

The comedian will perform on April 16, at 8 pm in El Batel, his show ‘The comedy saved my life’. It is a show in which he tells experiences and opinions. With more than 12 years doing Stand-up Comedy, he still thinks that this is the most genuine and true style of comedy.

The actress will inaugurate the new theatrical season of the Cartagena City Council, which will begin this April. The great lady of the Spanish theater will take to the stage of the Nuevo Teatro Circo on April 9, in ‘La habitacion de María’. It is a dramatic monologue about loneliness, with large doses of humor.