Tradition | Laihia has a student tradition that would not even be heard of in a big city – The reason for starting it is a mystery

In Laihia, the local newspaper publishes numerous invitations to graduation parties every year. “A very traditional and common way,” says one who published the invitation.

“Welcome Nell’s to the graduation party at our home on Saturday”, they wish Piia Lepistö-Korpi and Tero Korpi In the announcement published in Kyrönmaa newspaper.

On May 24, including their invitations, a total of 15 were published in the newspaper. In addition, invitations were published in the newspaper on May 31. The invitations are decorated with a picture of a white yo-yo cap and concise text. In addition to the names of the party and the invitee, the invitations include the address and gift account number.

Lepistö-Korpi says that announcing it in the local newspaper was self-evident.

“It has always been a tradition here to announce parties in the newspaper. Even my husband’s birthday party in 1995 and mine in 1996 were reported in the newspaper.”

However, it is not customary in the municipality to go to the parties of strangers. Publishing the invitation in the newspaper does not mean that the party will turn into a “party for guests”, says Lepistö-Korpi and laughs.

Newspaper announcement is for acquaintances such as neighbors and friends. Lepistö-Korpi thinks that the magazine invitation might lower the threshold to come to the party.

The family has separately mailed invitations to around 70–80 close relatives and those living in different locations.

“Close relatives already come to the school for the party starting at 11:30 and from there at 13:00 to our place. We announced in the newspaper that it’s okay to come from 2:30 p.m., which means the party will be bigger for a while.”

The latest weather forecast for the holiday promises 14 degrees in Laihia. There should be no rain.

“We’ve put the garden furniture outside, so hopefully it won’t rain.”

The party offers pasta salads, pies and other savory dishes, as well as filled cakes.

Forecast also a bit exciting Susanna Karppia.

“The hope is to celebrate on the terrace as well, so I’ve looked at the weather forecast many times a day,” says Karppi.

These celebrations were also announced in the Kyrönmaa newspaper.

In her announcement, Susanna Karppi and Tapio Karppi call people their daughters The iris for the party on Saturday from 3:30 p.m.

“Announcing in a newspaper is a very traditional and common way. We didn’t even think about whether to post a notice,” says Susanna Karppi.

The Karpits have also sent about 40–50 separate invitations to close relatives and those who do not read Kyrönmaata.

“The announcement is for neighbors and acquaintances. I would estimate that probably a couple of dozen of them could come.”

There is plenty of food available for close relatives, the main course is chicken fillet and rice, as well as various side dishes and salads. In addition, pies, sandwich cakes, cheesecakes and cookies are available for all guests.

Fun the invitation tradition was started in Ostrobothnia already in the 1980s, says the managing director and editor-in-chief of Pohjankyrö media Johannes Ujainen.

The company publishes five newspapers: Kyrönmaa-lehti, Pohjankyrö-lehti, Kurikka-lehti, Tejuka-lehti and JP-kunnallissanom.

Advertisements appeared in Teuva’s Tejuka as early as 1982 and in Kurikka magazine in 1983. The reason for the start of the announcements is a mystery.

Today, the price of the invitation and the thank-you photo included in the set is 50 euros.

There are still small regional differences in the notifications.

“For example, in Lapua, christening parties are announced in the same way,” says Ujainen.

According to Ujainen, the tradition says that locals read local newspapers.

“Readers are aware of and value the reader blanket. This way you can reach everyone you want to invite to the party.”