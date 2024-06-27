The Central Bank will discuss with market participants trading on the Moscow Exchange on weekends

In Russia, it was proposed to conduct trading on the stock exchange on weekends; the Central Bank is considering a corresponding option to increase the working hours of the Moscow Exchange. Writes about this with reference to the regulator’s press service TASS.

“We are now discussing with market participants the possibility of holding organized trading on weekends,” the Bank of Russia said in a statement. Currently, trading on the Moscow Exchange for private investors (on the foreign exchange, stock and derivatives markets) is available only on weekdays. They are held in three sessions – morning, main and evening – 6:50 to 23:50 Moscow time.

On June 12, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center (NCC). The latter acts as an intermediary in transactions with currency on the stock exchange and is part of the Moscow Exchange and the National Settlement Depository group. The Moscow Exchange announced that it would stop trading in US dollars and euros on the foreign exchange market, precious metals market, stock and money markets.