A profitable and guaranteed investment.. This is what his friend assured him, so he decided to pump about 300 thousand dirhams into trading in a digital currency that he knew nothing about, but he realized too late that it was an investment in an illusion.

Misleading trading ads in stocks, metals, and digital currencies are the most widespread on social media platforms at the present time, and some of them promote the purchase of shares belonging to highly credible departments and companies.

Salik recently did well, when it issued a warning to customers, especially social media users, about accounts and websites impersonating its name and description, and luring its victims through those platforms or e-mail, taking advantage of the great trust it enjoys.

This reflects the importance of continuing awareness of the dangers of this misleading propaganda, especially since fraudsters exploit major platforms such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, and others.

Many people think that it is difficult to be deceived by this method in light of the presence of an official website and approved contact information for a company or a leading entity that can be consulted to verify the truth of the advertisement that uses its name before trading, but the truth is that there are those who fall into the trap driven by greed for a quick gain, or lack of experience. With this type of activity, he wastes his money on delusion.

It is enough to know that fraud through what is known as “fake investment”, especially in encrypted digital currencies, is the most widespread globally at the present time, and its losses in 2022 exceeded about 3.8 billion dollars.

Fraudsters use cryptocurrencies because they do not have the same legal protection as bank cards, and it is difficult to recover funds after transferring them from the electronic wallet.

The United Arab Emirates has an important digital legislative structure that provides protection from various cybercrimes, and it is constantly updated to keep pace with these criminal activities. It also has professional security personnel to monitor and combat these methods, but the reality is that victims ask for help after they voluntarily give their money to these fraudsters, and how much From cases of people who lost their savings by transferring them to fraudsters residing abroad and settling in countries where they are difficult to track, so awareness and prevention remain the first line of defense from this trap.