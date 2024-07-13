Trading | In Esplanadi park, the prohibition of trading was understood: “It’s not fair”

No be Helsinki as before. You can walk and land on the lawns and play the guitar on the street. These activities, which are currently allowed, were still prohibited by the city’s ordinance a few decades ago.

However, one new ban was imposed this week: Helsinki puts a stop to stalls in the core.

More precisely, the city of Helsinki banned sales from tables, shelves, hangers, self-erected stalls, carts moving on bicycles or in general from anything other than stationary kiosks in Esplanadi park and Senatintor.

For example, traders selling food, ice cream or souvenirs from a bicycle or a moving cart get a source.

However, the city can only give an invitation. Sellers are not in a contractual relationship with the city, and the city does not have their contact information. “The only way to get in touch is to go there. Maybe we’ll send out a bulletin,” he said Suvi Tuiskunenhead of the area use and control unit of the City of Helsinki, to HS on Friday.

In practice, the police could ultimately remove people who violate the policy.

In the Esplanadi park on Saturday afternoon, there was only one trader selling his handicrafts (center). A Japanese mother and daughter looked at the crochet work, but no deals were made.

Prohibition order seemed to have arrived well by Saturday.

Not a single roving ice cream vendor could be seen.

There was only one woman selling her handicrafts in Esplanadi Park in the afternoon. However, no letter of instruction might have worked, at least not if it had been written only in the official languages ​​of Finland, which the woman did not at least admit to knowing.

It was not certain whether the seller was aware of the ban. He did not agree to tell HS his name.

On Saturday in the afternoon there was a lot of hustle and bustle in the heart of Helsinki. At the corners of Keskuskatu and Aleksanterinkatu and Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu, street musicians’ guitars and saxophones play.

Leonard Cohen Hallelujah echoed in the alley still far away on the way to Esplanadi Park. The terraces of restaurants, cafes and juice bars are flooded with tourists, vacationers and leisure people. The collector of bottles and cans will park your car next to the garbage, he too is making a living.

of Runeberg received at the memorial Mark Knopfler and Bob Dylan, albeit only in the form of their music. The park benches are full when the guitarist John Westmoreland and the drummer Jussi Villgren give their instruments a ride.

A passer-by dropped a coin for the duo of John Westmoreland (left) and Jussi Villgren at the Johan Ludvig Runeberg monument.

“ “It [kaupustelu] it’s also nice for tourists.”

“So is this right or wrong?” Villgren rhetorically asks about the duo’s playing when I tell you that we have come to “ride” banned traders with Fotografajaja.

“People are trying to make a living in many ways,” says North Carolina native Westmoreland.

“It [kaupustelu] it’s also nice for tourists. Village atmosphere”, characterizes Villgren.

Unit manager Suvi Tuiskunen says that he received some positive feedback from the townspeople after the ban on stall sales was announced.

According to him, the city has no idea what kind of economic effects the decision will have. It is not known what kind of income the sellers have received from the activity.

Leena and Teuvo Rusanen bought the ice creams from the kiosk at the corner of Eteläesplanadi and Fabianinkatu.

“Of course, if somewhere there is a small-scale sales activity, it is a kind of liveliness. But we have seen that, for example, Esplanadi Park has great historically valuable fixed kiosks that offer services. It is essential to secure their possibility of action.”

Similar sales are still allowed in other park areas and from fixed kiosks.

On the Esplanade the ban imposed by the city is understood. The entrepreneurs of fixed kiosks, the merchants of the nearby Old Market Hall and the Market Square pay rent to the city for their sales places, which free traders do not.

“It eats their bread. It’s not fair to them [kioskiyrittäjiä] towards, in no way”, says the person who bought the ice cream from the kiosk on the corner of Eteläesplanadi and Fabianinkatu Teuvo Rusanen.

“Yes it is so. The rent has to be paid for the whole year, even if there are only a few months of sales,” says the kiosk seller Jaana Järvo. The actual kiosk owner is his spouse.

According to Järvo, many permanent residents and those who work in the area do know how to find a familiar kiosk, but the coins of tourists and other random passers-by go to e.g. ice cream carts instead of kiosk owners.

“Many times you hear them say, ‘Oh, there would have been a kiosk here,'” Järvo describes. However, Jätski has already managed to buy it from a bike dealer.

Originally from Bucharest, Romania, Ion prepared for his performance.

Spanish individual vacationers, groups, families are lying on the lawns. . . Selfies and friend photos are taken. The benches are reserved, the dirt road is trodden back and forth, everyone seems to be having a good time.

A Japanese mother and daughter stop by a craftswoman’s table. A five-year-old excitedly jumps crocheted, colorful characters. However, there are no deals: ten euros for a crocheted chicken is too much in my mother’s opinion.

The girl is disappointed, and so is the craftsman.

“Why is he selling his work here?” across from the woman, sitting across the sand aisle Gilberto Yurán asks, and answers himself: “Because he wants to feed his family. Many social benefits have been reduced.”

There is also understanding for the kiosk owners who wrestle with their rents and their competitors: “They are losing the market.”