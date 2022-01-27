eBay has extended its Authenticity Guarantee service to trading cards.

Now individual cards sold over $750 in the US will be authenticated, with a plan to expand to include graded, autograph and patch cards sold for over $250 by mid-2022.

The news comes as the price of trading cards – Pokémon cards especially – has risen hugely in recent years.

Trading cards are one of eBay’s top selling categories, with $2bn in transactions in the first half of 2021, according to to statement.

Pokémon cards are the third highest sub-category, behind Tennis and Soccer cards.

The Authenticity Guarantee works by sellers sending sold cards to a team of third-party authenticators at Certified Collectibles Group – including CGC Trading Cards and Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) – for an inspection.

That inspection will cover the condition and authenticity of a card, will provide a proof of authentication, and includes a verified returns service.

“Our trading cards business has been growing for the past six years, and the recent surge speaks to the immense cultural significance of the category,” said Dawn Block, VP Collectibles, Electronics and Home at eBay.

“As hobbies turn into investments, authentication services in categories of high value have become a priority for collectors. With the introduction of Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards, we’re giving enthusiasts exactly what they want, while continuing to improve confidence in the marketplace. “

For now the service only covers individual cards and not those sealed or boxed up. Sorry LoganPaul.