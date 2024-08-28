Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has been steadily raising electricity tariffs since Pakistan reached a deal with the International Monetary Fund last month for a new $7 billion loan.

The rising cost of living and prices have sparked widespread discontent and led to protests.

Most public markets across Pakistan were closed on Wednesday, although pharmacies and grocery stores selling essential food items remained open.

In the same context, Kashif Chaudhry, one of the strike leaders, said that pharmacies and grocery stores were not closed so as not to disturb the general public.

Shops were closed in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi, the country’s cultural capital, Lahore, and the main economic hub, Karachi.

Naeem ur Rehman, who heads the Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami party, called for the strike, and most of the various trade unions and associations supported him.

However, traders in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan staged a partial strike, keeping some shops open and closing others.

The strike aims to force the government to roll back recent increases in electricity bills and controversial taxes that followed recent talks with the International Monetary Fund, which wants to see Pakistan broaden its tax base.

The deal reached in July was Pakistan’s latest appeal to the global lender for help to shore up its economy and deal with its debt through major bailouts.

Earlier this year, the IMF agreed to immediately release the latest $1.1 billion tranche of a $3 billion bailout for Pakistan.