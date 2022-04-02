Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Two individuals committed assault in the heart of the city and seized more than half a million pesosthis Friday afternoon.
The business that was visited by lovers of foreign things is a flower shop that is located on Heriberto Valdez and Guillermo Prieto.
According to the information generated at the scene, it indicates that at 5:00 p.m., the workers of a flower shop were carrying out their daily activities.
Minutes later a colleague arrived who had withdrawn 550,000 pesos from a banking institution that would be destined for the payment of a payroll. He barely entered the offices when two subjects arrived on a black motorcycle, quickly got out and entered the offices.
One of the individuals pulled out a gun and took the money from the workers. Subsequently, the unknown persons escaped on a black motorcycle.
Preventive and investigative municipal police officers went to the business premises to collect data on the violent robbery.
