The sector appears 3 times in the top 5; Tech companies advanced from 2021 to 2022. The list is from “Axios” and Harris Poll

the supermarket chain Trader Joe’s tops the annual reputation list of 100 companies that operate in the US and have visibility among North Americans. THE ranking is developed by the digital newspaper axios and Harris Poll, data analysis center. Here’s the intact (2 MB).

is followed by Heb Grocery, Patagonia, Hershey Company and Wegmans. THE top 5 is formed by 3 companies in the supermarket sector, one in clothing and the other in food.

Of the top 20 companies, the one that recorded the best progress compared to the 2021 survey was IBM, in the technology sector – which rose 28 places. Then appears the Home Depotwhich advanced 27 positions.

The Axios Harris Poll 100 is based on an online survey of 33,096 Americans in a sample “nationally representative” held from March 11 to April 3, 2022. Read more details of the methodology on here.

The survey shows that companies that are slow to respond to political crises are more impacted in terms of consumer confidence.

One of the examples cited by axios is Disney, which plummeted from 37th to 65th in 1 year. “The Disney case shows what happens when the public realizes that you are not clear about what you believe and stand for”said John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll.

Another company that registered a significant drop was McDonald’s, which dropped 13 positions. the company of fast food was slow to respond to the war in Ukraine.

For the North American digital newspaper, some brands with “strong political positions” remain highly ranked because the quality of their products and services “overcomes its political values”.

According to the survey, 1/3 of Americans say companies should prioritize the opinions of customers and employees when evaluating policy issues. Less than 1/4 say that shareholder opinions should be prioritized.