Scented candles are one of the most economical and simple options to give a cozy atmosphere to your home. However, You must be very careful because some of them represent a significant risk.. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned about a Trader Joe’s item.

The Californian chain that has more than 570 stores throughout the United States was selling a scented candle that is considered a threat to homes.

It is estimated that Around 653,000 mango and mandarin scented candles have been made available throughout the country. The problem is that such items have the potential to ignite not only the wick, but the entire wax, thus posing a fire hazard.

In fact, according to consumer product authorities, The supermarket chain has already received 14 reports of incidents where the candles caused high flames. In three of these cases, minor damage to property was reported, and in two more, children were reported to have suffered burns.

Taking into account the possibility that these candles with mango and mandarin scent generate a larger flame than expected and therefore may represent a danger to consumers, The store is removing this specific model from all its branches.

In addition, encouraged anyone who purchased one of these candles to not use them and return them directly to Trader Joe’s. In exchange, they will receive a cash refund of US$4. If you do not want to go directly to the establishment, you also have the option of filling out an online form to receive a gift card for the same amount. However, in this case you will need to attach a photo of the candle or your receipt.

The affected candles are those scented with mango and mandarin. Photo:Consumer Product Safety Commission

Which candles should you remove from your home as soon as possible due to fire risk?

As already mentioned, the Candles that pose a fire hazard and are being recalled by Trader Joe’s They are the mango and mandarin scented model, but how can you identify if you actually have one of these at home?

In detail, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the candles were sold during June 2024 and They have a white wax with a cotton wick.

This product came in a 5.7 ounce or 162 gram tin container. and show the serial number 56869 on the bottom.

It should be noted that Trader Joe’s has removed the product from its website since last June without specifying how many were sold, so consumers are invited to check to make sure they do not have one of these candles in their home.

It should also be noted that, for now, There is no other model that is listed with any alert.